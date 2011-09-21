WELLINGTON, Sept 22 New Zealand's gross domestic product rose a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent in the June quarter, according to official data released on Thursday.

Economists polled by Reuters had a median forecast for a rise of 0.5 percent on the previous quarter, to be 1.5 percent higher than the same quarter a year ago.

(Revised from figures in brackets) --------------------------------------------------------------

Production-based GDP, qtr-on-qtr s/adj chain volume series:

Q2 Pvs qtr Qtr year ago

+0.1 pct +0.9 (+0.8 pct) +0.2 pct --------------------------------------------------------------

S/adj change in chain-volume series vs yr-ago quarter:

Q2 Pvs qtr Qtr year ago

+1.5 pct +1.7 (+1.4 pct) +1.9 pct --------------------------------------------------------------

Real annual average change*

Q2 Pvs qtr Qtr year ago

+1.5 pct +1.6 pct (+1.5) +0.5 pct --------------------------------------------------------------

Expenditure-based GDP, s/adj change in chain-volume prices

from previous qtr:

Q2 Pvs qtr Qtr year ago

+0.1 pct +0.5 pct (+0.6) +0.7 pct --------------------------------------------------------------

Expenditure-based GDP, actual annual percentage change

Q2 Pvs qtr Qtr year ago

+1.6 pct +1.9 pct (+1.8) +0.8 pct --------------------------------------------------------------

* Calculated as the sum of the four quarters ended in the quarter shown divided by the sum of the previous four quarters, then expressed as a percentage change.

SNZ said third quarter GDP data will be released on Dec 22. (Reporting by Mantik Kusjanto)