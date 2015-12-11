UPDATE 5-Hong Kong chooses new Beijing-backed leader amid political tension
* Beijing-backed Carrie Lam becomes first female leader of HK
WELLINGTON, Dec 11 Non-resident holdings of New Zealand government securities were 64.1 percent in November, Reserve Bank of New Zealand data showed on Friday. ---------------------------------------------------------------- November Pvs month Year ago Total all securities: 64.1 pct 64.9 pct 63.8 pct NZ govt bonds: 67.9 pct 68.8 pct 66.5 pct NZ govt T-bills 8.7 pct 10.2 pct 16.3 pct ---------------------------------------------------------------- The full data is available by clicking on (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Beijing-backed Carrie Lam becomes first female leader of HK
* OGM approves cash dividend of EGP 0.145 per share for 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2oiQ8Sq) Further company coverage: