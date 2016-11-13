BRIEF-BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO REPORTS A 7.07 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN MARKETAXESS
* REPORTS A 7.07 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC AS OF DEC 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2jmWv4j) Further company coverage:
SYDNEY Nov 14 New Zealand house prices rose in September, the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) said on Monday.
Seasonally adjusted median house prices rose 4 percent in October compared to the previous month and were up 10.9 percent on a year ago.
The REINZ said prices in the country's biggest city, Auckland, rose 16 percent year-on-year. (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Wayne Cole)
* REPORTS A 7.07 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC AS OF DEC 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2jmWv4j) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 General Atlantic LLC has tapped Latin America Managing Director Martín Escobari to become co-chairman of the U.S. private equity firm's global investment committee, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
* LCNB CORP. REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016