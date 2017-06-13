Hard to invalidate Islamic contracts, scholars say amid Dana Gas dispute
* Dana says $700 mln of sukuk have become sharia non-compliant
WELLINGTON, June 14 New Zealand house prices were largely flat in May, edging up only 0.1 percent, the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) said on Wednesday. On an annual basis, house prices rose a seasonally adjusted 6.2 percent. The REINZ said prices in the country's biggest city, Auckland, rose 0.6 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis to be 4.4 percent higher than a year ago. The central bank was closely watching house price inflation in the Auckland housing market, which it had previously warned was a financial stability risk. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield, editing by G Crosse)
* Dana says $700 mln of sukuk have become sharia non-compliant
DUBAI, June 22 Saudi Arabia's stock market extended on the previous session's rally in early trade on Thursday headed for its highest close in 20 months as investors focused on shares likely to benefit from economic reforms and from MSCI's decision. The Riyadh stock index surged 5.5 percent in reaction to the appointment of the architect of the economic reform and privatisation plans, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to crown prince. Previously the 31-year old was deputy crown prince.
OSLO, June 22 Norway's central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged at 0.50 percent on Thursday, saying the economy continues to show signs of recovery after a two-year slump and rates remain low or negative among the country's trading partners.