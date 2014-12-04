WELLINGTON Dec 4 Growth in New Zealand's house
prices slowed for an 11th consecutive month in November, the
government property valuer said on Thursday.
Quotable Value's (QV) residential property index rose 5.1
percent in the year to Nov 30, compared with an annual rate of
5.9 percent in October.
The index is 16.7 percent above the market's previous peak
in late 2007, with the country's biggest city, Auckland, leading
national gains and showing signs of a pick up in prices.
"We are seeing examples of well presented, but not high end
properties selling for much more than their original purchase
price within a short space of time," said QV Auckland spokesman
Bruce Wiggins in a statement.
House prices in the Auckland region were 9.3 percent higher
in the year to November compared with an 9.2 percent rise the
month before, while prices in earthquake-damaged Christchurch
rose 3.7 percent from an annual rate of 4.3 percent in October.
The government agency said there has been a lift in house
sales as is usual in spring, but limits on low deposit lending
are cooling the market and reducing demand from first home
buyers while property investors take a bigger slice of the
sales.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand reiterated last month the
state of the housing market and the impact of record migration
gains will influence when it resumes raising rates, and how long
it keeps restrictions on the low deposit home loans.
