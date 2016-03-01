WELLINGTON, March 2 New Zealand house prices continued to rise in February, government property appraiser Quotable Value (QV) said on Wednesday, driving its residential property price index up an annual 11.6 percent.

The index is now 34.3 percent above the market's previous peak in late 2007, QV said.

House prices in the Auckland region were 17.8 percent higher on the year and are now 69.4 percent higher than at the 2007 peak, although Auckland house prices decreased by 0.7 percent over the past three months, QV said.

"Home values in the main centres are increasing with the exception of Auckland," said QV National Spokesperson Andrea Rush. (Reporting by Rebecca Howard; Editing by Eric Meijer)