WELLINGTON, Aug 12 New Zealand house prices eased in July, while the number of houses sold increased, the Real Estate Institute of NZ (REINZ) said on Monday. The REINZ's house price index fell 0.5 percent from June, to be 8.6 percent higher than the same month last year. The housing market has picked up since early last year, particularly in major cities of Auckland and Christchurch, with mortgage rates at multidecade lows and a moderately improving economy. The REINZ said the market had been more active than would be expected in winter, which it suggested may be tied to expectations the central bank will move to cool the market. "Reports from agents around the country suggest that first home buyers are moving quickly to secure properties ahead of any move by the Reserve Bank to impose lending restrictions on buyers with lower deposits," said REINZ chief executive Helen O'Sullivan. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is concerned about the strength of the housing market, and the threat it poses to financial stability and inflation. It is finalising a group of macroprudential measures, including limits of low deposit lending, capital buffers, and increased reserves to help control house prices. A factor in the strength of the housing market and rise in prices has been limited supply, especially in the biggest city Auckland and earthquake damaged Christchurch. The REINZ said the actual number of houses sold was up 10.5 percent on June, and on 3.9 percent on a seasonally-adjusted basis. The RBNZ has held the official cash rate at a record low 2.5 percent for two years and has said it expects to hold it at that level for the rest of this year. House price index (in pct): Month Pvs month 12 months NZ total -0.5 0.0 +8.6 Auckland -4.4 +4.4 +13.9 Christchurch -4.1 +1.4 +5.4 Month Pvs month Year ago Houses sold 6,777 6,135 5,907 Days to sell 35 34 38