WELLINGTON Nov 6 Growth in New Zealand's house prices was at its lowest in two years in October as the pace slowed for the tenth month in a row, the government property valuer said on Thursday.

Quotable Value's (QV) residential property index rose 5.9 percent in the year to Oct 31, compared with an annual rate of 6.4 percent in September. This is the lowest annual rise since October 2012.

The index is 16.9 percent above the market's previous peak in late 2007, with the country's biggest city, Auckland, leading national gains.

The government agency said the housing market was still struggling.

"Home loan approval rates have not increased, listings are also lower than normal for spring and sales are around 12 percent below what they were this time last year," QV spokeswoman Andrea Rush said in a statement.

Real estate agents have reported a lift in market sentiment and activity since the Sept. 20 election which saw the centre-right National-led government return to power.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has said the state of the housing market and the impact of record migration gains on it will influence when it resumes raising rates after it headed to the sidelines in September.

House prices in the Auckland region were 9.2 percent higher in the year to October compared with an 10.3 percent rise the month before, while prices in earthquake-damaged Christchurch rose 4.3 percent from an annual rate of 5.1 percent in September.

(Reporting by Gyles Beckford; editing by Andrew Hay)