WELLINGTON May 1 Growth in New Zealand's house
prices accelerated for a fourth consecutive month in April,
driven by the country's biggest city, the government property
valuer said on Friday.
Quotable Value's (QV) residential property price index rose
8.4 percent in the year to April 30, compared with an annual
rate of 7.7 percent in March.
The index is now 22.4 percent above the market's previous
peak in late 2007.
"The steepening of the national index is indicative of the
sharp rise in Auckland values over the past six months," QV
spokeswoman Andrea Rush said in a statement.
House prices in the Auckland region, where there is a
significant housing shortage, were 14.6 percent higher in the
year to April compared with a 13.9 percent rise the month
before.
Rush said record high immigration would sustain values in
Auckland where demand outstrips supply.
Prices growth in earthquake-damaged Christchurch slowed to
4.7 percent over the past 12 months against 5.3 percent the
month before.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has said it is concerned the
housing market is heating up again, and is expected to tighten
rules covering lending to residential property investors, seen
as one of the drivers of the Auckland market, which may increase
their cost of borrowing.
(Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Eric Meijer)