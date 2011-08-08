WELLINGTON Aug 8 New Zealand's housing market remained flat in July, with some improvement in the country's biggest city and earthquake-hit Christchurch, but largely soft elsewhere, government property valuer Quotable Value (QV) said on Monday.

QV's residential house price index fell 0.4 percent in the year to July after a 0.9 percent decline in the year to June, with Auckland, the biggest population and commercial centre, leading with a 1.9 percent rise.

"Nationwide property values have steadied over the past month," said QV research director Jonno Ingerson.

The housing market has struggled to gain any momentum since the economy emerged from recession in mid-2009. The market remains 5.2 percent below its peak in late 2007.

The average sale price, which is not used to calculate the main index, over the three months to July rose 0.4 percent to NZ$414,261 ($345,200) compared to a month earlier.

In Christchurch, the country's second biggest city, which was badly damaged by an earthquake on Feb. 22, values rose 0.5 percent over the past three months, helped by demand for properties in undamaged areas.

In the capital city of Wellington, values fell 1.9 percent from 1.4 percent in June.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand left its benchmark interest rate at a record low 2.5 percent last month.

Financial markets now expected the bank to keep its key rates steady next month in the aftermath of the U.S. credit rating downgrade last week and the global market turmoil.

Markets had earlier priced in a 60 percent chance of a 50 basis points hike in September in the wake of the central bank's upbeat view of the domestic economy at its last meeting in July. ($1=NZ$1.20) (Reporting by Miranda Tindill; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)