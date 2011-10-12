WELLINGTON Oct 12 New Zealand's housing market showed further signs of life in September as tight supply helped to lift prices, but not enough to pressure the central bank to look at raising interest rates any time soon.

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand's (REINZ) house price index rose 1.7 percent on the previous month, to be 2.7 percent higher than the same month a year earlier.

Separately, QV Valuation (QV), a government agency, reported a rise of 0.7 percent in its residential property index on the same month a year ago.

"What we're seeing is a very interesting market with listings improving though still reported as tight," said REINZ chief executive Helen O'Sullivan. "There is no appetite on the part of buyers to overpay or rush to purchase."

QV said the developing European economic crisis has also begun to affect business and consumer confidence, making buyers and sellers still cautious.

The REINZ's national median house sale price slipped to NZ$350,000 ($276,000) from NZ$355,000 the previous month. The QV average selling price over the three months was NZ$402,150.

The industry group's members sold 5,235 houses, up 0.8 percent on August, and 21 percent higher than the same month a year ago.

The number of days to sell a house fell to 37 days from 39 days in August. This was the shortest number of days to sell since March 2010.

An analyst said the data pointed to a gradual recovery in the housing market, posing no fresh implications for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's rate policy.

"With the global outlook continuing to dominate market attention, we expect the RBNZ will leave the cash rate on hold until March 2012," said ASB Bank economist Christina Leung.

The RBNZ has held its cash rate at 2.5 percent for the past four reviews, most recently because of the deteriorating and uncertain global outlook, but it has said it is ready to increase rates if market volatility subsides.

The hot housing market was one factor in the central bank raising rates to a record high in mid-2007, before the economy was hit by the global financial crisis and recession.

The weak housing and property market was also being felt by the country's biggest company.

Separately, Fletcher Building said it expected its first half profit to be down around 10 percent on last year partly because of weak construction activity in New Zealand and Australia. See also

Shares in Fletcher, New Zealand's largest listed company, slumped nearly 12 percent to NZ$6.97.

($1=NZ$1.27) (Reporting by Mantik Kusjanto)