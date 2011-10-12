WELLINGTON Oct 12 New Zealand's housing market
showed further signs of life in September as tight supply helped
to lift prices, but not enough to pressure the central bank to
look at raising interest rates any time soon.
The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand's (REINZ) house
price index rose 1.7 percent on the previous month, to be 2.7
percent higher than the same month a year earlier.
Separately, QV Valuation (QV), a government agency, reported
a rise of 0.7 percent in its residential property index on the
same month a year ago.
"What we're seeing is a very interesting market with
listings improving though still reported as tight," said REINZ
chief executive Helen O'Sullivan. "There is no appetite on the
part of buyers to overpay or rush to purchase."
QV said the developing European economic crisis has also
begun to affect business and consumer confidence, making buyers
and sellers still cautious.
The REINZ's national median house sale price slipped to
NZ$350,000 ($276,000) from NZ$355,000 the previous month. The QV
average selling price over the three months was NZ$402,150.
The industry group's members sold 5,235 houses, up 0.8
percent on August, and 21 percent higher than the same month a
year ago.
The number of days to sell a house fell to 37 days from 39
days in August. This was the shortest number of days to sell
since March 2010.
An analyst said the data pointed to a gradual recovery in
the housing market, posing no fresh implications for the Reserve
Bank of New Zealand's rate policy.
"With the global outlook continuing to dominate market
attention, we expect the RBNZ will leave the cash rate on hold
until March 2012," said ASB Bank economist Christina Leung.
The RBNZ has held its cash rate at 2.5 percent for the past
four reviews, most recently because of the deteriorating and
uncertain global outlook, but it has said it is ready to
increase rates if market volatility subsides.
The hot housing market was one factor in the central bank
raising rates to a record high in mid-2007, before the economy
was hit by the global financial crisis and recession.
The weak housing and property market was also being felt by
the country's biggest company.
Separately, Fletcher Building said it expected its
first half profit to be down around 10 percent on last year
partly because of weak construction activity in New Zealand and
Shares in Fletcher, New Zealand's largest listed company,
slumped nearly 12 percent to NZ$6.97.
($1=NZ$1.27)
(Reporting by Mantik Kusjanto)