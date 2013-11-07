WELLINGTON Nov 7 New Zealand house prices edged to a record high in October, with strong growth in the nation's two main cities, while central bank lending restrictions were yet to have an impact, government property valuer Quotable Value (QV) said on Thursday.

QV's residential property index rose 8.9 percent in the year to Oct 31, compared with an 8.4 percent annual rate in September.

The index is now 10.2 percent above the market's previous peak in late 2007.

Prices in the biggest city Auckland and earthquake damaged Christchurch were still leading the rest of the country, with lack of supply still a major influence.

Auckland prices rose 14.5 percent in the year to October, and in Christchurch they were up 11.8 percent in the past year, because of limited supply.

The government agency said it was too early to assess the impact of limits on low deposit-high value house loans (LVR) by banks imposed by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand last month to slow the growth in prices.

It said those without enough money, especially first home buyers, might give up on buying a house in the near term.

"If a significant number of these first home buyers drop out of the market then volume and values will be affected," QV research director Jonno Ingerson said in a statement.

However, he added the restrictions may have less impact in the two major cities where price rises have been driven by high demand and a shortage of supply.

The RBNZ has said if the LVR limits do not cool house prices, then the bank's benchmark rate, the official cash rate, might have to rise higher, more quickly.

Outside of the two main cities, price rises were more moderate, and in some regions prices eased on the previous month.

