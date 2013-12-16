WELLINGTON Dec 17 When central bankers in Washington, London and Frankfurt plan their exits from ultra-loose monetary policies, an unlikely indicator may prove influential: house prices in New Zealand.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand, reluctant to raise rates but alarmed by a rise in house prices to record levels, has reached into its macro-prudential toolbox and imposed limits on mortgage lending.

Any success may provide a path for major central banks to follow when they start withdrawing their emergency stimulus -- perhaps as soon as this week for the U.S. Federal Reserve -- without derailing uneven and uncertain recoveries.

The growing risks that bubbles, such as in housing markets, pose to a broader recovery from the global financial crisis are an issue for Janet Yellen, who is expected to soon be confirmed as the next chief of the Fed.

"As a first line of defence, we have a variety of supervisory tools, micro- and macro-prudential, that we can use to attempt to limit the behaviour that is giving rise to those asset price misalignments," Yellen said at her Senate confirmation hearing last month.

A RBNZ official said officials talked to their global counterparts about issues of common interest and were aware the New Zealand experience would be watched by those looking for alternate policy options.

Alarmed by a rise in house prices to record levels but reluctant to raise interest rates given low inflation and a strong exchange rate, the RBNZ imposed a limit on how much banks could devote to low-deposit housing loans (LVR) from October 1.

It also required major banks to hold more capital to back such loans.

It says the limits are the equivalent of 30 basis points of rate rises over the coming year, and will reduce house price inflation by up to 4 percentage points, and housing credit growth by up to 3 percentage points over the coming year.

The RBNZ doesn't regard itself as a torchbearer for macro-prudential tools -- they've been around a long time and are in use in some form in a range of economies including Sweden, Israel, Canada, Singapore, South Korea, and Switzerland.

But with a record among free-market developed economies of pioneering policies such as inflation targeting, what the RBNZ does -- and its success or otherwise -- is closely watched by other monetary authorities.

EARLY SUCCESS

The RBNZ is claiming some early success, with low-deposit lending tumbling to 11.5 percent of new home loans in October from more than 25 percent in August.

Still, New Zealand house prices rose 9.6 percent to a record high in the year to November, and real estate agents report a fall in the number of sales but little impact yet on prices.

"The reduction in high-LVR lending will help to reduce the risks of a sharp correction in house prices in an already overvalued housing market," Deputy Governor Grant Spencer said in the RBNZ's first assessment of the steps.

The RBNZ has said it did not expect to see the full impact of the limits until early next year, but it has already had to water down its original rules by exempting loans for building new houses after evidence that demand had fallen markedly.

Banks have six months to reach the limit. They were given plenty of notice of and started turning off the tap as early as August.

"The Reserve Bank's new policy has shaken up the banks' lending and marketing strategies," said Roost Mortgage Brokers spokeswoman Colleen Dennehy. "Banks are being choosier about who gets a loan and what their interest rates will be."

Banks are now charging higher interest rates for those with deposits of less than 20 percent, but also seem to be making up for it with more lending to those with a higher deposit, albeit with a squeeze on margins.

HOLDING DOWN RATES

Macro tools may not stop a housing bubble forming nor burst it, but they should strengthen the financial system and limit the build-up of debt. And by not using the blunt tool of interest rates, the broader economy has more time to recover.

"The numbers may give them some comfort to wait... and skew the risks to a later rate hike," said ASB Bank chief economist Nick Tuffley, who expects official rates to start rising in March 2014.

Neighbouring Australia might well be looking over the fence, with house prices there rising 7.6 percent in the year to Sept 30.

"In New Zealand I think the housing market is a ticking time bomb, with the bubble already well entrenched, while Australia is about half a cycle behind," said Annette Beacher, head of Asia-Pacific research for TD Securities in Singapore.

"So in fact the RBA has the 'luxury' of seeing if macro-prudential tools work in New Zealand." (Editing by John Mair)