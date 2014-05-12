WELLINGTON, May 12 New Zealand house prices rose for a third consecutive month in April to a record high, while the number of houses sold fell, the Real Estate Institute of NZ (REINZ) said on Monday. The REINZ said the sharp dip in sales volumes, especially in lower valued properties, pointed to the impact of the central bank's limits on low deposit lending and the start of the interest rate tightening cycle. Last week the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said limits on low deposit home loans have been effective in slowing house price inflation and will stay in place at least until late this year. The RBNZ has also raised its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points since March to 3 percent, and is expected to raise again next month possibly before pausing. It has said the housing market will be one of the key factors in the timing and extent of rises. ------------------------------------------------------------ House price index (in pct): Month Pvs month 12 months NZ total +0.1 +3.4 +8.5 Auckland +2.0 +0.4 +15.2 Christchurch +4.4 +1.9 +13.6 Month Pvs month Vs yr ago Houses sold 5,670 7,315 -20.2pct Days to sell 34 35 34 ------------------------------------------------------------ The full data is available at www.reinz.co.nz (Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)