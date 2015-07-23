* RBNZ cuts rates by 25 bps to 3.0 pct in second cut since
June
* Cenbank sees softer economic outlook, low inflation
* Reuters poll: Most economists see rates at 2.5 pct by
end-2015
(Adds details, comment)
By Naomi Tajitsu
WELLINGTON, July 23 New Zealand's central bank
cut its policy rate by a quarter percentage point on Thursday in
response to a slowing economy, and looks set to return rates to
levels during the depths of the global financial crisis.
The New Zealand dollar rallied on the decision as some had
expected a more aggressive 50-basis-point reduction,
highlighting how a collapse in dairy prices is squeezing an
economy that was the envy of the developed world only a few
months ago.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand cut its official cash rate
(OCR) by 25 basis points to 3.0 percent, the second cut in as
many months in a stark shift from 2014 when it tightened rates
by 100 basis points.
"A reduction in the OCR is warranted by the softening in the
economic outlook and low inflation," RBNZ Governor Graeme
Wheeler said in a statement.
"At this point, some further easing seems likely," Wheeler
said, backing market expectations for rates to fall toward 2.50
percent by year-end - matching levels seen during the 2009
global financial crisis.
In the past few months the economy has started to show
cracks after galloping at an enviable 3.0 percent-plus growth
rate until the end of last year.
A slowdown in major trading partner China - a big buyer of
New Zealand's key dairy products - and cooling domestic
inflation have policy makers worried about an even bigger hit to
the agriculture-based economy.
"Clearly there still is an easing bias in there ... But I
think like many central banks around the world there's a large
burden on the data," said Tom Kennedy, economist at JPMorgan in
Sydney.
All 13 economists polled by Reuters after Thursday's
announcement are predicting another 25-basis point easing at the
next policy review in September.
DAIRY WOES
The past month alone has seen a roughly 20 percent fall in
global dairy prices, substantially hurting farmer incomes.
Business and consumer sentiment has sunk to three-year lows,
as annual economic growth, which eased to 2.6 percent in the
first quarter, shows signs of cooling further.
Adding to the economic risks is persistently sluggish
domestic inflation, which is running at an annual 0.3 percent
rate - well below the midpoint of the RBNZ's 1-3 percent target
range over the medium term.
The New Zealand dollar jumped roughly half a U.S.
cent to a one-week high of $0.6654 after the announcement,
before trimming gains to trade around $0.6620 by 0133 GMT.
The outlook for the kiwi, however, doesn't look bright given
its eroding yield advantage as policy becomes more stimulatory
just as the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to raise rates by
year end.
"While the currency depreciation will provide support to the
export and import competing sectors, further depreciation is
necessary given the weakness in export commodity prices,"
RBNZ's Wheeler said.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis & Shri Navaratnam)