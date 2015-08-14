(Adds details, comment, market reaction)

* Q2 retail volumes +0.1 pct, core sales +0.1 pct

* Growth in online sales offsets drop in fuel, restaurant spending

* RBNZ expected to cut rates next month to counter slowdown

WELLINGTON, Aug 14 New Zealand's second quarter retail sales volumes growth slowed to the lowest level in nearly two years, pointing to a pullback in consumer spending in a slowing economy and leaving the door open for more rate cuts.

Sales volumes, which strip out price movements, rose a seasonally adjusted 0.1 in the quarter, against market expectations for a 0.5 percent rise, and a downwardly revised 2.3 percent rise in the previous quarter, official data showed on Friday.

The data added to other signs the economy is losing pace as a slide in dairy prices, a rise in fuel prices, and a softening labour market has made consumers more cautious, backing the case for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) cut to its cash rate (OCR) further.

"These data reinforce our expectation that the RBNZ cuts the OCR at least two more times this year," said ASB Bank economist Kim Mundy.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has cut its cash rate in the two previous reviews to counter a crash in dairy prices, low inflation and a high exchange rate.

It is expected to cut by 25 basis points to 2.75 percent at the Sept 10 monetary statement, and once more in the fourth quarter.

Sales volumes were supported by an 8.1 percent lift in non-commission sales, which covers online selling, and rises in supermarket and motor vehicle sales offsetting a drop in spending in restaurants and bars, accommodation and fuel.

The first quarter's sales were boosted by a strong rise in foreign visitors for Chinese new year and a major sporting event.

Core retail sales volumes, which exclude fuel and car sales and servicing, rose 0.1 percent.

The seasonally adjusted value of retail sales rose 0.1 percent in the quarter. Sales values were up 4.1 percent on the same quarter a year ago.

Sales growth remained solid in the biggest city of Auckland and in the Canterbury region, which has significant earthquake rebuilding projects, but was lagging in some provincial regions feeling the impact of a more than 40 percent slide in dairy prices since February.

