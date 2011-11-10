* NZ economy, financial system faces rising risks - RBNZ

By Mantik Kusjanto

WELLINGTON, Nov 10 New Zealand's earthquake-hit economy is facing more threats from global market turmoil, with funding costs set to rise at a time when the government has little room to drive domestic demand because of a growing debt burden.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) on Thursday warned of rising risks of contagion as Italian borrowing costs reached breaking point on escalating debt crisis in the euro zone.

"This has made access to offshore debt markets more challenging for New Zealand's banks," RBNZ Governor Alan Bollard said in the central bank's six-monthly report on the stability of the financial system.

Weak credit demand and well-funded local banks meant they have not needed to issue debt recently, but that could change soon, he said.

"As banks return to the term debt market over the coming months, it is likely that funding costs will be materially higher than earlier in the year," Bollard added.

New Zealand's banking sector relies heavily on foreign borrowing to close the domestic funding gap because of the country's chronic low levels of household saving.

At the end of September, about 30 percent of overall bank funding need came from offshore, according to RBNZ data.

Reflecting its low savings, New Zealand has been running current account deficits for almost four decades, resulting in net foreign debt of NZ$140 billion in June 2011.

That's about 70 percent of GDP, down from a peak of 85 percent in 2009 but still NZ$31,800 ($27,754) for every one of New Zealand's 4.4 million people.

Other developed countries with huge debt include Greece, Portugal and Ireland -- all of whom have suffered rating cuts and have sought financial assistance from global lenders.

Financial markets are now focusing on the Italian debt, whose 10-year bond yields shot above the 7 percent level that is widely deemed unsustainable.

In contrast, New Zealand's benchmark 10-year bonds slipped 13.5 basis points to 4.24 percent on Thursday, in line with broader market moves. That compared with a three-month peak of 4.70 percent in August, suggesting market confidence in the government's fiscal consolidation plan.

The New Zealand dollar >, which already fell around 2 percent overnight because of Europe's debt woes, dipped further to a one-month low of $0.7797.

RETURN TO SURPLUS

RBNZ's Bollard said rising levels of government debt have offset the improvement in the country's total indebtedness from the private sector.

"The scope for fiscal policy to respond to a sharp decline in domestic economic activity is considerably more constrained than at the onset of the global financial crisis," he said.

Finance Minister Bill English repeated the commitment to returning the budget to surplus by 2014/15, after a higher than forecast deficit in the first three months of the fiscal year.

Government accounts for the three months to Sept 30 showed a deficit of NZ$2.48 billion ($1.94 billion), which was 9.3 percent above projection because of a lower tax take.

"This is still too high for comfort, especially in the face of ongoing global economic uncertainty," English said in a statement.

The devastating earthquake in Christchurch in February has contributed to the sharp deterioration in the fiscal position.

The government has held to estimates that the deficit will be halved from a record NZ$18.4 billion in 2010/11, betting on brighter years in 2012 and 2013 thanks to quake rebuilding.

Recent domestic data has not been encouraging, with economic growth, consumer spending and housing indicators all pointing to slowing momentum.

On Thursday, a survey of manufacturing activity survey in October showed the sector fell into contraction for the first time in seven months, while a consumer confidence survey showed softening sentiment.

The RBNZ left its key interest rates at a record low 2.5 percent last month but reaffirmed they will need to rise to contain inflation when the broader outlook improves.

A Reuters poll has 10 of 18 analysts expecting the first RBNZ rate move in April or June of 2012, with seven in the first quarter and one in December.

Fitch Ratings and Standard & Poor's downgraded the country's rating to double A from double-A plus on concerns about its high foreign debt.

Bollard said the downgrades showed that it was imperative for the government to consolidate its fiscal position. (Editing by Lincoln Feast)