WELLINGTON Nov 28 The first partial sale of New Zealand state assets is likely towards the end of next year and will probably be one of three power companies, Prime Minister elect John Key said on Monday.

The ruling National Party was returned to power with an increased share of the vote in Saturday's general election and, with the support of two small parties, will have a necessary majority to push through the controversial asset sales plan.

National leader Key said a lot of work has to be done ahead of any sales, which are slated to bring in between NZ$5 billion to NZ$7 billion ($3.8 billion to $5.3 billion) and help return the budget to surplus.

"Mighty River (Power) and Genesis, one of those is likely to be number one off the block for a variety of reasons," Key said on Radio New Zealand.

"My guess is not earlier than the latter part of 2012, but we'll need to get better advice on that."

National plans to sell minority stakes in three state-owned power energy companies -- Mighty River Power, Genesis Energy, and Meridian -- plus coal miner Solid Energy, and further reduce its stake in national carrier Air New Zealand.

Key has promised the government will maintain at least a 51 percent stake in all the assets and will give local small investors preference in share sales, with a 10 percent cap likely on how much any single investor can hold.

He said he would meet with the small United Future and ACT parties on Monday to renew support arrangements, which will provide the necessary two seats to guarantee a 62-vote majority in the 121 seat parliament.

Both parties, along with the Maori Party, gave National support on confidence and budget measures in the last parliament.

The Maori Party, which was returned with three seats, has said it will consult party members before deciding on whether to back the government. ($1 = NZ$1.33) (Additional reporting by Ed Davies in Auckland and Mantik Kusjanto in Wellington; Editing by Lincoln Feast)