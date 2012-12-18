(Adds detail, comment, market reaction) * NZ current account deficit 4.7 pct of GDP from revised 4.8 pct * Deficit eases from three-year high * Deficit poised to widen more as economy picks up * NZ dollar, debt unmoved WELLINGTON, Dec 19 New Zealand's annual current account deficit narrowed slightly from a three-year high in the September quarter as foreigners earned less on their investments, but the gap is expected to widen again in coming quarters as the trade surplus falls. The deficit for the year to Sept 30 was NZ$9.89 billion ($8.3 billion), equating to 4.7 percent of GDP, against market expectations of 4.8 percent of GDP, data showed on Wednesday. That compared with a downwardly revised deficit of 4.8 percent of GDP in the previous quarter. The deficit, which hit a 21-year low of 1.9 percent of GDP in early 2010 in the aftermath of the global financial crisis, is seen getting worse as the rebuilding of Christchurch from earthquake damage drives import demand, and as an improving economy is expected to boost foreign investors' earnings. The trade deficit has also been affected by lower commodity prices. "We think it will get through 6 percent of GDP, and if that turns out to be the case the question will be whether markets will be as sanguine around the external position of the country as they appear to be at the moment," said Bank of New Zealand economist Doug Steel. The New Zealand dollar was unmoved at around $0.8415, while interest rate futures <0#NBB:> were unchanged. The data did not change expectations the central bank would keep its cash rate at a record low of 2.5 percent for an extended period due to subdued inflation, a high local dollar and an uncertain global outlook. The investment deficit - the gap between earnings for foreign investors in New Zealand and the country's foreign investments - declined slightly in the September quarter as foreign-owned banks earned lower profits from local operations. The banking sector is dominated by the big four Australian banks, and has been a major factor in the country's deficit. The data also showed a lower trade surplus as imports rose. The capital account posted a deficit of NZ$547 million, narrowing from NZ$582 million three months earlier. It peaked at a surplus of NZ$17 billion in the June quarter last year on inflows of insurance payments after the Christchurch earthquake. New Zealand relies on foreign borrowing to fund spending because of a low domestic savings, with household debt exceeding 100 percent of disposable income since 2001. The country's net foreign liabilities, measured by international investment positions, rose to 71.2 percent of GDP from downwardly revised 71 percent in the previous quarter. Ratings agencies have voiced concerns about New Zealand's high foreign debt, although Standard & Poor's and Fitch Ratings earlier this year reaffirmed their AA sovereign ratings. ($1=NZ$1.19) (Reporting by Mantik Kusjanto; Editing by John Mair)