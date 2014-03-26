BRIEF-Yinyi Real Estate proposes FY 2016 dividend payment
* Says the co proposed to pay a cash dividend of 0.21 yuan for every 10 shares as the dividend payment plan for FY 2016
(Repeats without change to text)
March 26 New Zealand's government debt will reach 26 percent of the country's gross domestic product and then start to fall in two years' time, Finance Minister Bill English said on Wednesday.
English, speaking at a Credit Suisse investment conference in the Asia financial centre, also said he was confident the economy had become more resilient despite recent headwinds.
He added that he expected the country to generate a budget surplus of 2-3 percent of GDP in two to three years.
(Reporting By Saikat Chatterjee and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Says the co proposed to pay a cash dividend of 0.21 yuan for every 10 shares as the dividend payment plan for FY 2016
TAIPEI, March 22 Taiwan stocks on Wednesday retreated from a near two-year high hit in the previous session, tracking a sharp pullback on Wall Street, with techs and financials dragging the index down.
HONG KONG/MUMBAI, March 22 Investment banking business in India should be enjoying bumper fees after a record year of dealmaking. It's not, and big banks blame in-house teams of advisers that have proliferated as the country's top family-owned conglomerates tighten their grip.