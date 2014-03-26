(Repeats without change to text)

March 26 New Zealand's government debt will reach 26 percent of the country's gross domestic product and then start to fall in two years' time, Finance Minister Bill English said on Wednesday.

English, speaking at a Credit Suisse investment conference in the Asia financial centre, also said he was confident the economy had become more resilient despite recent headwinds.

He added that he expected the country to generate a budget surplus of 2-3 percent of GDP in two to three years.

