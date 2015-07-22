(Adds comments by RBNZ governor, analyst, adds details on
economy)
* RBNZ cuts rates by 25 bps to 3.0 pct in second cut since
June
* Cenbank sees softer economic outlook, low inflation
* RBNZ says some further rate easing seems likely
By Naomi Tajitsu
WELLINGTON, July 23 New Zealand's central bank
cut its benchmark interest rate on Thursday to counter headwinds
posed by tumbling dairy prices and stubbornly low inflation, and
said more easing was coming due to a weakening economic outlook.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand cut its official cash rate
(OCR) by 25 basis points to 3.0 percent, delivering its second
cut in as many months and sending the domestic currency
sharply higher.
"A reduction in the OCR is warranted by the softening in the
economic outlook and low inflation," RBNZ Governor Graeme
Wheeler said in a statement.
"At this point, some further easing seems likely."
All 14 economists polled by Reuters had expected the RBNZ to
cut its benchmark rate to 3.0 percent, and most expect more cuts
before the end of the year.
Financial markets had fully priced in 25 basis points' worth
of easing along with a small chance of a bigger cut, while 67
basis points of cuts are priced in over the next 12 months
.
The RBNZ said that its growth outlook had deteriorated from
its last policy statement in June as earthquake rebuilding
activity in the Canterbury region appeared to have peaked, while
prices for dairy exports had fallen sharply.
While acknowledging that the New Zealand dollar had declined
"significantly" since April, the central bank said that a
further fall was needed given weaker commodity export prices.
The RBNZ said that inflation remained low due to currency
strength earlier in the year and lower global oil prices, adding
that it expected annual inflation to return close to its target
in early 2016, although it was uncertain when the weaker
exchange rate would translate into higher prices.
"So I see 25 basis-point cut next meeting and probably 25
(bps) again in October," said Deutsche Bank chief economist
Darren Gibbs.
"There's no signs of panic hence why they didn't do 50 (bps)
today, but reacting to data as it comes through."
The central bank's latest move comes a year after it raised
rates to a five-year high of 3.5 percent during a monetary
tightening cycle in which rates rose by a total of 100 basis
points.
The RBNZ's latest easing cycle comes as the economy has
started to feel the pinch of a slowdown in China, which has
drastically cut back its demand for dairy products, New
Zealand's biggest export earner.
Global dairy prices have fallen nearly 20 percent in the
past month alone to plumb a 12-1/2-year low, while domestic
inflation is running at an annual 0.3 percent rate - well below
the midpoint of the RBNZ's 1-3 percent target range over the
medium term.
After posting an enviable 3.0 percent-plus growth rate
through the end of 2014, growth slowed to an annual 2.6 percent
in the first quarter, and the threat of more weakness has
knocked both business and consumer confidence to three-year
lows.
