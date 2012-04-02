WELLINGTON, April 3 New Zealand's government is on the right track to return the budget to surplus by 2014/15, but an overvalued local dollar would hamper a narrowing of the current account deficit, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.

"The authorities' planned deficit reduction path strikes a balance between the need to limit both public and external debt increases while containing any adverse impact on economic growth," the agency said in its annual statement on the country.

The government has been steadfast in its pledge to return the budget to surplus by the 2014/15 fiscal year.

As part of the plan, it will cut the 2011/12 budget deficit to about 6 percent of GDP, from a record high of 9.25 percent in 2010/11, mainly through spending control.

The government has also started to merge departments, cut staff, and trim programmes to reduce spending.

Finance Minister Bill English said the IMF statement backed the government's budget plan, which would help buffer against future global shocks and ease pressure on monetary policy and the exchange rate.

"This will be important in easing headwinds for exporters and reducing the current account deficit," English said.

The New Zealand dollar has risen almost 6 percent so far this year and is a favourite with global investors seeking high yield.

It said the kiwi was overvalued, which might hamper the cutting of the current account deficit to a sustainable level over the longer term.

"However, part of the current strength of the New Zealand dollar reflects the positive interest rate differentials with major currencies which may dissipate with eventual tightening by the central banks."

New Zealand's current account deficit has narrowed to 4.0 percent of GDP in the December quarter from 4.3 percent in the September quarter, but the improvement is expected to be only temporary.

The central bank has forecast the annual current account gap to rise to 5.1 percent of GDP by March 2015 as the economy returns to normal growth, increasing imports and investment earnings for foreigners.

The IMF also backed the current central bank's accomodative monetary policy stance.

"With the shift toward floating rate mortgages in recent years, household consumption should be more sensitive to interest rate changes, allowing the RBNZ to remove the monetary stimulus fairly quickly when required," it said.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) has left its key cash rate at record low 2.5 percent since April last year.

(Reporting by Mantik Kusjanto)