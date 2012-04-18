WELLINGTON, April 19 The first quarter consumers price index (CPI) was released by Statistics New Zealand (SNZ) on Thursday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a rise of 0.6 percent for the quarter and a rise of 1.6 percent from the same quarter a year earlier, lower than the 0.7 percent forecast by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand last month.

All figures are percentage change. --------------------------------------------------------------

Qtr-on-qtr, CPI all groups

Q1 2012 Pvs qtr Year ago

+0.5 -0.3 +0.8

Versus year ago

+1.6 +1.8 +4.5 --------------------------------------------------------------

Qtr-on-qtr, tradables

Q1 2012 Pvs qtr Year ago

-0.4 -0.9 +0.5

Versus year ago

+0.3 +1.1 +3.7 --------------------------------------------------------------

Qtr-on-qtr, non-tradables

Q1 2012 Pvs qtr Year ago

+1.2 +0.2 +1.1

Versus year ago

+2.5 +2.5 +5.2 --------------------------------------------------------------

Weighted median, qtr-on-qtr

Q1 2012 Pvs qtr Year ago

+0.4 +0.4 +0.3

Versus year ago*

+2.0 +2.1 +3.3 --------------------------------------------------------------

* Based on June quarter 2011 weighting.

The first quarter consumer price index will be released on July 17.

(Reporting by Mantik Kusjanto)