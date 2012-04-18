WELLINGTON, April 19 The first quarter consumers
price index (CPI) was released by Statistics New Zealand (SNZ)
on Thursday.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a rise of 0.6
percent for the quarter and a rise of 1.6 percent from the same
quarter a year earlier, lower than the 0.7 percent forecast by
the Reserve Bank of New Zealand last month.
All figures are percentage change.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Qtr-on-qtr, CPI all groups
Q1 2012 Pvs qtr Year ago
+0.5 -0.3 +0.8
Versus year ago
+1.6 +1.8 +4.5
--------------------------------------------------------------
Qtr-on-qtr, tradables
Q1 2012 Pvs qtr Year ago
-0.4 -0.9 +0.5
Versus year ago
+0.3 +1.1 +3.7
--------------------------------------------------------------
Qtr-on-qtr, non-tradables
Q1 2012 Pvs qtr Year ago
+1.2 +0.2 +1.1
Versus year ago
+2.5 +2.5 +5.2
--------------------------------------------------------------
Weighted median, qtr-on-qtr
Q1 2012 Pvs qtr Year ago
+0.4 +0.4 +0.3
Versus year ago*
+2.0 +2.1 +3.3
--------------------------------------------------------------
* Based on June quarter 2011 weighting.
The first quarter consumer price index will be released on
July 17.
(Reporting by Mantik Kusjanto)