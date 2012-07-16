WELLINGTON, July 17 The consumers price index (CPI) rose less than expected in the second quarter, according to data released by Statistics New Zealand (SNZ) on Tuesday.

Economists polled by Reuters, and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, had forecast a rise of 0.5 percent for the quarter and a rise of 1.1 percent from the same quarter a year earlier.

All figures are percentage change. --------------------------------------------------------------

Qtr-on-qtr, CPI all groups

Q2 2012 Pvs qtr Year ago

+0.3 +0.5 +1.0

Versus year ago

+1.0 +1.6 +5.3 --------------------------------------------------------------

Qtr-on-qtr, tradables

Q2 2012 Pvs qtr Year ago

+0.1 -0.4 +1.5

Versus year ago

-1.1 +0.3 +5.5 --------------------------------------------------------------

Qtr-on-qtr, non-tradables

Q2 2012 Pvs qtr Year ago

+0.5 +1.2 +0.6

Versus year ago

+2.4 +2.5 +5.2 --------------------------------------------------------------

Weighted median, qtr-on-qtr

Q2 2012 Pvs qtr Year ago

+0.3 +0.4 +0.5

Versus year ago

+1.8 +2.0 +4.4 --------------------------------------------------------------

The third quarter consumer price index will be released on Oct 16. (Reporting by Mantik Kusjanto)