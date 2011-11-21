WELLINGTON Nov 22 New Zealand reported its first annual migration loss in 10 years in October driven by a growing number leaving for Australia, official data showed on Tuesday.

There was a seasonally adjusted net loss of 640 for the month, from a downwardly revised loss of 680 in September, the biggest since February 2001, Statistics New Zealand said.

For the year to Oct. 31, there was a net loss of 100 permanent and long term migrants, compared with gain of 12,610 in the previous October year. It was the first annual loss since the year ended September 2001.

Net monthly migration gains have faded since hitting a five year high on an annual basis in January last year, as the number of immigrants has slowed while the number migrating to Australia has risen because of its robust economy, higher wages and lower unemployment.

Unadjusted figures showed a net outflow of more than 2,600 migrants to Australia in October, with net departures of nearly 35,000 in the year to Oct. 30.

Earthquake-hit Christchurch also saw further outflows of residents, with around 500 people leaving from 400 a year earlier. Since the February earthquake, around 6,000 have left the city, compared with 3,700 in the same 2010 period.

The Rugby World Cup (RWC) significantly boosted the number of short-term visitors to New Zealand in October, with 215,900 arrivals, up 17 percent on the same month a year earlier.

The government agency said 133,200 overseas visitors had come into the country for the event between July and October, with around 55,200 coming from neighbouring Australia.

The number of short term visitors for the year to October was 2.58 million, up 3 percent from a year earlier.