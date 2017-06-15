WELLINGTON, June 15 The Organisation for
Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said on Thursday
that New Zealand's central bank should add debt-to-income (DTI)
limits on home loans to its toolkit to help cool the country's
housing market.
"High household debt and rapid growth in house prices raise
financial system risks," the Paris-based OECD said in its
biennial report on the New Zealand economy.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) earlier this month
said there would be "significant net benefits" in using DTI
limits in a consultation paper seeking feedback on the
instruments by Aug. 18.
(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Charlotte Greenfield.
Writing by Jane Wardell)