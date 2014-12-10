The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is expected to hold rates unchanged until December next year, and possibly later before it resumes a gradual tightening, a Reuters poll found on Thursday. Earlier, the RBNZ held its cash rate at 3.5 percent, as expected, and reinstated comments in its policy statement about the need for further modest rate rises, which had been dropped in October. The bank said it would stay on the sidelines to assess the impact of its four rate rises between March and July and further tightening would depend on the strength of data, in particular the housing market, immigration gains, and the external outlook. The decision was expected, but the tone of the statement was not as dovish as some had expected with the renewed comments about tightening, and forecasts of wholesale rates starting to rise from around the third quarter. "We expect no further hikes until December 2015 and only a gradual tightening thereafter," said ANZ chief economist Cameron Bagrie. "With the economy currently in a low inflation and strong growth sweet spot, and with considerable uncertainties still apparent, the prudent course of action is keep OCR moves on ice." In a Reuters poll, 10 out of 14 economists forecast that rates would start rising again in the third or fourth quarters of next year, to 3.75 percent, with three seeing the next move in early-to-mid 2016. One respondent is maintaining a rise in June. Financial market pricing, based on interest rate swaps, sees only 8 basis points of tightening over the next 12 months. This is a Reuters poll of economists' expectations for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) official cash rate review on Jan 29. --------------------------------------------------------------- RBNZ official cash rate review, Jan 29, 9 am (2000 GMT) NEXT MOVE DEC RISK (%) JUNE SEPT DEC MARCH bps +25 N/C -25 ANZ (Dec'15+25) 0 95 5 3.50 3.50 3.75 4.00 ASB (Dec'15+25) 1 98 1 3.50 3.50 3.75 4.00 BNZ (Dec'15+25) 1 98 1 3.50 3.50 3.75 4.25 Deutsche (Sep'15+25) 0 99 1 3.50 3.75 4.00 4.00 First NZ (Dec'15+25) 0 95 5 3.50 3.50 3.75 4.00 HSBC (Q3'15 +25) 4 95 1 3.50 3.75 4.00 4.00 IFR Markets(Q4'15 +25) 2 97 1 3.50 3.50 3.75 4.00 Infometrics(Sep'15+25) 2 98 0 3.50 3.75 4.00 4.25 JP Morgan (Sep'15+25) 15 80 5 3.50 3.75 4.00 4.00 NZIER (Q1'16 +25) N/A 3.50 3.50 3.50 3.75 RBC (Q2'16 +25) 5 95 0 3.50 3.50 3.50 3.50 TD Secs (Dec'15+25) 1 99 0 3.50 3.50 3.75 4.00 UBS (Jun'15+25) 5 95 0 3.75 4.00 4.25 4.25 Westpac (Q1'16 +25) 0 96 4 3.50 3.50 3.50 3.75 MEDIAN: 1 96 1 3.50 3.50 3.75 4.00 AVERAGE: 3 95 2 3.52 3.61 3.80 3.98 RANGE: 0-15 80-99 0-5 PREV MEDIAN - Dec 2 3.50 3.75 3.75 N/A -------------------------------------------------------------- (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)