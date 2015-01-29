The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is expected to hold rates unchanged until the second quarter of next year, before it resumes a gradual tightening, a Reuters poll found on Thursday. Earlier, the RBNZ held its cash rate at 3.5 percent, as expected, but turned neutral by saying rates will be on hold for some time and opened the door to a possible cut because of low inflation and a weaker global outlook. "We have a flat profile for the OCR, with risks tilting to the downside but not yet concrete enough to warrant a cut call," said ANZ chief economist Cameron Bagrie. Eeleven of 15 economists forecast rates will be held until the first or second quarters of next year, before rising to 3.75 percent. Three see the next move in the last quarter this year, while one respondent is picking rate cuts starting in June. Financial market pricing, based on interest rate swaps, sees a 28 percent chance of a rate cut in March, and 20 basis points of easing over the next 12 months.. --------------------------------------------------------------- RBNZ monetary policy statement, March 12, 9 am (2000 GMT) NEXT MOVE MAR RISK (%) SEP DEC MAR JUN SEP bps +25 N/C -25 ANZ (Dec'16+25) 0 85 15 3.50 3.50 3.50 3.50 3.50 ASB (N/A) * 2 95 3 3.50 3.50 3.50 3.50 3.50 BNZ (Mar'16+25) 0 98 2 3.50 3.50 3.75 4.00 4.25 Citi (Q2'16 +25) N/A 3.50 3.50 3.50 3.75 N/A Deutsche (Apr'16+25) 0 98 2 3.50 3.50 3.50 4.00 4.00 First NZ (Jun'16+25) 0 90 10 3.50 3.50 3.50 3.75 3.75 HSBC (Q4'15 +25) 5 90 5 3.50 3.75 4.00 4.00 4.25 IFR Mkts (N/A) * 2 70 28 3.50 3.50 3.50 3.50 3.50 Infometrics(Dec'15+25) 0 90 10 3.50 3.75 N/A N/A N/A JP Morgan (Mar'16+25) 5 85 15 3.50 3.50 3.75 4.00 4.00 NZIER (Mar'16+25) 0 95 5 3.50 3.50 3.75 4.25 4.25 RBC (Jun'15-25) 0 70 30 3.00 3.00 3.00 3.00 3.00 TD Secs (Mar'16+25) N/A 3.50 3.50 3.75 4.00 4.25 UBS (Dec'15+25) 1 98 1 3.50 3.75 4.00 4.25 4.25 Westpac (Jun'16+25) 0 90 10 3.50 3.50 3.50 3.75 4.00 MEDIAN: 0 90 10 3.50 3.50 3.50 3.88 4.00 AVERAGE: 1 89 10 3.47 3.52 3.61 3.80 3.88 RANGE: 0-5 70-98 1-30 PREV MEDIAN - Jan 25 3.50 3.50 3.75 4.00 N/A * No rate change in the forseeable future ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)