WELLINGTON Aug 30 The costs to two devastating earthquakes in New Zealand's second largest city for the government has risen and will see the fiscal deficit blow out to around NZ$18 billion, the Finance Minister said on Tuesday.

Bill English said the costs of the quakes in Christchurch, in September last year and in February this year, to the government's disaster fund have risen around NZ$3.1 billion to NZ$7.1 billion ($6 billion.

"Despite the increased liability, which will have a one-off impact on the Government's operating balance for the 2010/11 year, the government remains on track to meet budget forecasts of a return to surplus in 2014/15 and to keep net debt below 30 per cent of GDP," English said in a statement.

The government operating balance before gains and losses up to about NZ$18 billion, up NZ$1.3 billion than the budget forecast, he said.

The central business district of Christchurch and large areas of suburbs were destroyed in the magnitude 6.3 quake of Feb. 22, which claimed 181 lives.

(Gyles Beckford)