(Adds details, comment, market reaction)

* RBNZ says rates need to rise if impact of global volatility mild

* RBNZ says prudent to hold rates for now

* RBNZ sees underlying inflation near 2 pct

* NZ dollar dips, debt futures rise

By Mantik Kusjanto

WELLINGTON, Sept 15 New Zealand's central bank held interest rates steady on Thursday as expected and in line with most developed countries, but said it was ready to raise record-low rates to fight inflation when global financial risks subside.

Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Governor Alan Bollard pointed to the risks from fragile global markets while saying that the domestic economy was getting back on track.

"If recent global developments have only a mild impact on the New Zealand economy, it is likely that the OCR (official cash rate) will need to increase," Bollard said in a statement.

"For now, given the recent intensification in global economic and financial risks, it is prudent to continue to hold the OCR at 2.5 percent."

The RBNZ cut the cash rate to record equalling low of 2.5 percent in March to support the economy after a devastating earthquake struck the country's second-biggest city.

In June, the bank said there was little need for the March's insurance cut to remain in place much longer if the global risks receded and the economy continued to recover.

Inflation pressures have grown this year as the economy has picked up, and could be given added impetus as the earthquake-rebuilding gathers momentum.

In the second quarter, annual inflation hit 5.3 percent, partly because of a sales tax. The RBNZ has a target band of 1-3 percent.

In a Reuters poll, 14 out of 18 analysts had expected rates to be held as the turmoil on global markets and fears of a return to recession in the United States and Europe overshadow local factors.

The New Zealand dollar fell around a quarter of a cent to $0.8190 from $0.8220 before the rate decision, while the price of interest rate futures <0#NBB:> rose by up to eight points.

The currency has risen almost 6 percent this year, having touched a 30-year peak of $0.8842 last month on the back of a weak U.S. currency and resilient domestic demand.

Bollard said the high currency was still acting as a drag on the economy, weighing on parts of the tradable sector but also dampening imported inflation.

He also warned on the threat of global risks to the local funding costs as the debt crisis in Europe and the weakened global outlook have tightened international funding markets.

"If conditions do not improve, New Zealand bank funding costs will increase," Bollard said.

After the RBNZ's statement, market pricing implied 43 basis points of rate rises over the next 12 months, down from 46 bps on Wednesday. That compared with more than 100 bps early last month before the global market turbulence spooked investors.

The RBNZ forecast the 90-day bank bill -- a forward indicator for the cash rate -- to rise to 2.9 percent by the end of the year, and to 4.3 percent by December 2012. That compared with its June forecasts of 3.0 percent and 4.6 percent.

"We're still tipping December for the next move. But if global markets remain volatile and highly unpredictable, Bollard will be reluctant to reverse that insurance cut anytime soon," said Helen Kevans of JP Morgan.

New Zealand's decision to hold rates steady because of the gloomier global economic picture, mirrors the policy stance of most other central banks in developed economies.

The Australian and Canadian central banks both held rates steady last week citing the deteriorating global economic outlook and market uncertainty.

However, the RBNZ said domestic economic activity has surprised on the upside, with high export prices and rebuilding expected to keep the momentum in the economy.

It now expected Christchurch rebuilding to start later than expected due to ongoing aftershocks as it raised reconstruction spending forecast to NZ$20 billion from NZ$15 billion.

It forecast annual inflation at 4.9 percent in the year to Sept. 30 before the one-off impact of last year's sales tax rise disappears and the rate falls back within the 1-3 percent target zone by the end of the year.

Among its other forecasts, the RBNZ said it expected second quarter growth of 0.6 percent, after the surprise 0.8 percent spurt in the first quarter. Analysts have made preliminary picks around 0.5 percent.

The RBNZ tweaked its forecasts of annual growth to 2.8 percent in the year to March 2012 and 3.1 percent the year after, compared with its June forecasts of 2.5 percent and 4.6 percent. (Additional reporting by Gyles Beckford, Mike Smith, Sharon Kline and Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)