* RBNZ says rates need to rise if global impact is mild

* Most analysts now see no hike until 2012 - Reuters poll

* RBNZ points to funding risks for local banks

* NZ dollar dips, debt futures rise

By Mantik Kusjanto

WELLINGTON, Sept 15 Growing global economic risks led New Zealand's central bank to hold its record-low interest rates steady on Thursday, a decision that was expected and in line with most developed countries.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ), which said the domestic economy was getting back on track, indicated it was ready to raise rates to fight inflation when global risks subside.

"If recent global developments have only a mild impact on the New Zealand economy, it is likely that the OCR (official cash rate) will need to increase," RBNZ Governor Alan Bollard said in a statement.

"For now, given the recent intensification in global economic and financial risks, it is prudent to continue to hold the OCR at 2.5 percent."

The comment is prompting expectations that the RBNZ will delay interest rate rises until the first quarter next year.

"The intensification in global risks has essentially replaced the earthquake as the excuse for record low interest rates," said RBS strategist Greg Gibbs.

"They are now anticipating weaker conditions abroad and this suggests any thoughts of a near term hike are now on ice."

The RBNZ cut the cash rate to record-equalling low of 2.5 percent in March to support the economy after a devastating earthquake struck the country's second-biggest city.

The New Zealand dollar fell around a quarter of a cent immediately after the statement to $0.8190 from $0.8220 before the rate review.

RESILIENT DOMESTIC DEMAND

The currency has risen around 5 percent this year, having touched a 30-year peak of $0.8842 last month on the back of a weak U.S. currency and resilient domestic demand.

Interest rate futures <0#NBB:> rose by up to eight points, as markets bet on a delay in rate increases.

A Reuters poll taken right after Thursday's decision has eight of 14 analysts expecting the first RBNZ rate move in 2012, compared to five sticking with a December start.

After the RBNZ's statement, market pricing implied a 10 percent chance of a rate rise at the next meeting on Oct. 27, and little changed at 45 basis points of tightening over the next 12 months.

That compared with more than 100 bps in early August before global market turbulence spooked investors.

The RBNZ forecast the 90-day bank bill -- a forward indicator for the cash rate -- to rise to 2.9 percent by the end of the year, and to 4.3 percent by December 2012. That compared with its June forecasts of 3.0 percent and 4.6 percent.

"If global markets remain volatile and highly unpredictable, Bollard will be reluctant to reverse that insurance cut anytime soon," said Helen Kevans of JP Morgan.

Analysts had expected rates to be held as the turmoil on global markets and fears of a return to recession in the United States and Europe overshadow local factors.

HIGH KIWI

Bollard said the strong currency was still acting as a drag on the economy, weighing on parts of the tradable sector but also dampening imported inflation.

He warned that global risks posed a threat to local funding costs as the debt crisis in Europe and the weakened global outlook have tightened international funding markets.

"New Zealand bank funding costs will increase, adding to the tightening in domestic financial conditions already generated by recent appreciation in the New Zealand dollar," Bollard said.

Inflation pressures have grown this year as the economy has picked up, and could be given added impetus as the earthquake-rebuilding gathers momentum.

In the second quarter, annual inflation hit 5.3 percent, partly because of a sales tax increase. The RBNZ has a target band of 1-3 percent over the medium term.

New Zealand's decision to hold rates because of the gloomier global picture mirrors the policy stance of most other central banks in developed economies.

The Australian and Canadian central banks held rates steady last week, citing the deteriorating global economic outlook and market uncertainty.

However, the RBNZ said domestic economic activity has surprised on the upside, with high export prices and rebuilding expected to keep the momentum in the economy.

It now expected Christchurch rebuilding to start later than anticipated due to ongoing aftershocks as it raised reconstruction spending forecast to NZ$20 billion from NZ$15 billion.

The BNZ forecast annual inflation at 4.9 percent in the year to Sept. 30 before the one-off impact of last year's sales tax rise disappears, and projected the rate to fall back to 2.6 percent by the end of 2011 -- within its 1-3 percent target zone.

Among its other forecasts, the RBNZ said it expected second quarter growth of 0.6 percent, after the surprise 0.8 percent spurt in the first quarter.

The RBNZ cut its forecast for growth for 2012 compared to projections made in June. It forecast April-June growth at 0.6 percent quarter-on-quarter (from 1.1 percent in June), and the same percentage for the last two quarters of 2011, compared with earlier forecasts of 1.0 percent for July-September and 0.8 percent for October-December. (Additional reporting by Gyles Beckford, Mike Smith, Sharon Kline and Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Balazs Koranyi and Richard Borsuk)