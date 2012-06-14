(Adds fresh poll, comment, updates market)

* RBNZ says appropriate for policy to remain stimulatory

* RBNZ scales back future rate increases

* RBNZ sees further decline in export prices

* NZ dollar a touch higher, debt futures largely unmoved

By Mantik Kusjanto

WELLINGTON, June 14 New Zealand's central bank held its official cash rate (OCR) at a record low for a 10th consecutive meeting on Thursday, setting the scene for a prolonged period of low interest rates.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) left the benchmark rate at 2.5 percent, where it has been since March last year, pointing to sluggish growth, growing uncertainty in the euro zone, falling export prices and tame inflation.

"It remains appropriate for monetary policy to remain stimulatory," RBNZ Governor Alan Bollard said at a media briefing, "Our forecasts are consistent with not having to push up the cash rate for some time."

The decision was widely expected, with analysts only looking for a mild tightening bias in the medium term.

"We are set for an elongated period of low wholesale interest rates," said ANZ chief economist Cameron Bagrie, expecting no rate hike until March 2013 at the very earliest.

"Technically there seems little point putting a date on it."

Market pricing, however, was slightly at odds with analysts' views. Current pricing based on interest rate swaps puts a 56 percent chance of a rate cut at the next review in late July, and 19 basis points of cuts over the coming 12 months.

"One could interpret this as a small chance of a hefty reduction in the OCR in the event of a major adverse global event, rather than the market expecting further modest easing by the Reserve Bank," the RBNZ said.

The New Zealand dollar edged higher to $0.7750 from $0.7735 before the statement.

Interest rate futures <0#NBB:> were largely unmoved, although the March 2013 contract gained 5 points as rate rise prospects were pushed out further.

RATE ON HOLD

The bank cut its forecast for the 90-day bank bill, a barometer for future moves in the cash rate, as it remained relaxed on the inflation front.

The bank now expects 90-day bank bills, currently at around 2.65 percent, to be 2.7 percent later this year, and touch a peak of 3.4 percent by March 2015.

That was lower than its forecasts last March, when rates were forecast to rise to 3.0 percent in December, 3.3 percent later next year and 3.6 percent in 2014.

A Reuters poll of analysts taken after the latest statement showed 11 of 16 expecting the next move to be a rise in the first quarter of next year, with three expecting a June 2013 start, and two looking to early 2014.

All those polled see no chance of a rate change at the July review. "They're very much in a 'watch and worry' mode," said UBS senior economist Robin Clements.

The RBNZ's watch-and-wait stance of the past year has been in stark contrast to its neighbour, the Reserve Bank of Australia, which has cut its cash rate by 75 basis points over the past two reviews to 3.5 percent.

In its April review, the RBNZ hinted at a possible rate cut because of the strength of the New Zealand dollar, but since then the currency has fallen more than 4 percent.

The bank now pointed to the risk of higher import prices, including the cost of investment goods, with a weaker currency.

With Europe still mired in its debt crisis and China's economy slowing, the rebuilding of quake-hit Christchurch is expected to be the major growth driver for New Zealand. (Additional reporting by Naomi Tajitsu and Gyles Beckford; Editing by Eric Meijer)