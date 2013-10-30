* RBNZ official cash rate review, Oct 31, 9 am (2000 GMT Wednesday)

By Gyles Beckford

WELLINGTON, Oct 30 New Zealand's central bank is expected to warn on Thursday that interest rate increases are coming next year, as it balances the need to combat rising inflation pressures from a stronger economy without fuelling an already-elevated currency.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is on track to be the first central bank in a developed economy to start raising rates, as growth in the South Pacific nation gathers pace over the next year.

All 16 analysts polled by Reuters expect the RBNZ to keep its official cash rate (OCR) steady at a record-low 2.50 percent for a 21st consecutive review, with the majority tipping the next move to be an increase in the first quarter of next year.

The central bank has been ramping up its rhetoric all year, talking of rates on hold through 2013, but in the September statement spoke explicitly of higher rates likely being needed next year.

"We expect the RBNZ will upgrade its rhetoric around the domestic economy and inflation, but will balance that out by labelling the exchange rate overvalued and damaging to the tradables sector," said Westpac chief economist Dominick Stephens.

The economic landscape is changing with annual inflation in the third quarter rising at its fastest pace in more than a year, and pushing back into the central bank's 1-to-3 percent target band.

Price pressures are expected to increase as the $180 billion economy grows at a 3 percent annual clip, while consumer and business sentiment is sitting around multi-year highs, house prices are at record levels, and the rebuild of earthquake damaged Christchurch continues apace.

The RBNZ said in its last statement the speed and extent of interest rate rises will depend on the strength in the housing market and the construction sector.

In a bid to slow the rise in house prices and lessen the risks of a property bubble, the RBNZ imposed limits from the start of this month on how much banks can lend in low deposit mortgages.

It has estimated the lending limits may be worth 30 basis points of OCR rises, and if successful, may delay the start of the tightening cycle.

Any prospect for rate rises to begin before year-end is further dimmed by the renewed strength of the New Zealand dollar, in part from strengthening domestic economic fundamentals, but also because the U.S. Federal Reserve's loose money policies are weighing on the greenback.

The RBNZ has often voiced its concern that raising interest rates would push up the kiwi dollar and hurt the external side of the economy, and it may try to reduce the hawkishness in the statement so as not to stoke the currency.

"We doubt that the Governor is in a position to materially impact the value of the NZ dollar via fresh jawboning ... the RBNZ has next to no scope for easing or even voice an easing bias," said head of TD Securities Asia-Pacific research Annette Beacher.

She said the RBNZ should be looking to raise rates from December to get an early start in adjusting policy, but still expects the first rise in March. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)