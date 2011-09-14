WELLINGTON, Sept 15 The New Zealand central bank held its benchmark cash rate steady at 2.5 percent on Thursday, as expected, as the volatile and uncertain global outlook overshadowed concerns about a build up of inflation pressures.

The majority of analysts in a Reuters poll had expected no change at this review. The majority view is that the first rate rise will be in December.

The cash rate has been on hold at a record-equalling low level after the central bank made an emergency 50 basis point cut in March to support the economy and sentiment after the deadly Feb 22 earthquake struck the country's second biggest city, Christchurch.

At the RBNZ's review in late July it has warned that the time for ultra-low rates was coming to an end.

Recent data has shown a lift in business and consumer sentiment, strong growth in the March quarter, and a pick up in underlying inflation in the three months to June 30.

The RBNZ reviews the cash rate on Oct. 27.

