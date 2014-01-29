WELLINGTON, Jan 30 New Zealand's central bank held its key interest rate at a record low 2.5 percent on Thursday, but warned higher rates are just around the corner to keep inflation in check. The official cash rate has been on hold for nearly three years because of low inflation, modest and steady growth, and a strong local currency. Fourteen of 17 economists polled by Reuters had expected no change, with financial markets pricing seeing a 34 percent chance of a rise. Three analysts had forecast a 25 basis point rise at this review. ************************************************************* KEY POINTS: - RBNZ says expects to start returning rates to more normal levels soon - RBNZ says scale, speed of rate rises will depend on future economic data - RBNZ says rates to rise as needed to keep inflation near 2 percent - RBNZ says high New Zealand dollar dampening inflation, but current levels unsustainable in the long run - RBNZ says expects price pressures to rise over the next two years - RBNZ says rising construction costs risk feeding through to broader prices - RBNZ says housing market appears to be moderating - RBNZ expects GDP to continue around 3.5 percent over the coming year - RBNZ says exports to benefit from improving global economy, agriculture prices to come off peaks - RBNZ sees uncertainty about stimulus withdrawal by major economies, emerging economies affected - To read the RBNZ statement click on COMMENTARY NICK TUFFLEY, CHIEF ECONOMIST, ASB BANK "The RBNZ have given a clear hint that it's all but certain that it's going to raise rates in March. "The activity outlook is improving, it's clear that inflation is creeping up, but there is still that challenge of the high New Zealand dollar, and the bank is noting the housing market is peaking and maybe slowing a little bit earlier than it was expecting in terms of price growth. "They make it pretty clear in the language at the end of their statement that they have advanced that much more closely to lifting interest rates. A March increase is very likely." ANNETTE BEACHER, HEAD OF ASIA-PAC RESEARCH, TD SECURITIES: "The RBNZ is clearly preparing the market for an imminent tightening cycle. The fact that they said they'll start this adjustment soon is basically paving the way for March. This is in line with the bulk of expectations. T "he market correction we've seen today is I think a bit of a knee-jerk reaction. I think the currency has weakened too far and bonds have rallied 5 basis points across the board. This is short-term positioning. The bonds are looking expensive considering we've got a 100-basis-point tightening cycle ahead, so the reaction today should be fairly short lived." BEN JARMAN, ECONOMIST, JPMORGAN: "What was a surprise in the language is there is a little bit of conditionality in there. So while it does guide quite heavily towards a March rate hike...it was probably just a touch more conditional than we thought it might be. So for those who have priced in more than 25 basis points in March or who are going to price in a lot (of hikes) this year, I think they'll be dialling back a bit on the back of this." ROBIN CLEMENTS, SENIOR ECONOMIST, UBS "The big message is that rates are going to go up and they're going to go up soon, it didn't happen today, but it's six weeks to the monetary policy statement and in the big scheme of things it doesn't matter too much. " I think we'll see a rapid succession of 25 basis point rises, starting from March." MARKET REACTION - The New Zealand dollar fell to $0.8180 from $0.8270 before the rate decision. Interest rate futures <0#NBB:> rose 4 ticks. Financial markets had been pricing in a 34 percent chance of a rate rise LINKS: - The Reserve Bank of NZ Web site is: - For all New Zealand news and data, 3000 Xtra users can click on BACKGROUND - The official cash rate has been held at a record low 2.5 percent since a 50 basis point cut in March 2011, following a devastating earthquake in the second biggest city, Christchurch. This is the longest period the OCR has been left unchanged since it was instituted in 1999. - Consumer prices rose 1.6 percent in the year to Dec 31, the highest in nearly two years, driven by higher airfares, building and property costs, which offset cheaper food and fuel. - Recent data has shown solid growth in retail sales, house prices at record levels, a lift in building consents, business and consumer sentiment at multi-year highs, but little change in the jobless rate. The economy is seen growing at an annual rate of at least 3 percent over the next couple of years. - The RBNZ imposed limits at the start of October on how much banks can lend for low deposit-high value mortgages in a bid to slow the rise in house prices. Latest data shows the amount of such lending has fallen sharply. - The trade-weighted New Zealand dollar, the RBNZ's preferred currency measure, is about 1 percent higher than the RBNZ forecast in its December monetary policy statement. - The government is keeping a tight rein on new spending and selling assets to meet a commitment to return to a budget surplus by 2015. The strict fiscal regime is seen as a constraint on the economy. - NZ's key rate compares with Australia's 2.5 percent, 0-0.1 percent in Japan, 0.25 percent in the euro zone, and 0-0.25 percent in the United States. - The next RBNZ monetary policy statement will be issued on March 13. (Gyles Beckford)