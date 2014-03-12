WELLINGTON, March 13 New Zealand's central bank delivered a long awaited rate rise on Thursday, the first by a central bank in a developed economy, and signalled it expects a steady tightening of policy over the next two years. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) raised its official cash rate (OCR), as expected, by 25 basis points from a record low 2.5 percent, where it had been held for three years. Sixteen of 17 economists polled by Reuters had expected a rise, with financial markets seeing a 98 percent chance of a rise. One analyst has forecast the first OCR rise in June. ************************************************************* KEY POINTS: - RBNZ says will raise rates to keep future average inflation near 2 pct - RBNZ says scale, speed of rate rises will depend on future economic data, inflationary pressures - RBNZ forecasts 90 day bank bill at 3.3 pct in June, 4.0 pct in December, 4.8 pct in December 2015, 4.9 pct in March 2016 - RBNZ forecasts bill rate to be at 5.3 pct in March 2017 - RBNZ says high NZ dollar remain a headwind, current level unsustainable in the long run - RBNZ says export commodity prices remain very high, especially for dairy - RBNZ says expects trade-weighted NZ dollar to moderate only gradually in coming years, to weigh on output - RBNZ sees annual CPI at 1.9 pct by year end, rising to 2.1 pct by early 2016 - RBNZ sees GDP growth peaking at 3.5 pct in 2015 - RBNZ says LVR lending limits may be having a faster impact on house prices than previously thought - RBNZ says higher rates, easing migration, rising housing supply to reduct house market imbalance - RBNZ says construction costs moderating in Canterbury, rising in Auckland - RBNZ says export demand may slow if China sees financial disruption - To read the RBNZ statement click on. COMMENTARY IMRE SPEIZER, SENIOR MARKET STRATEGIST, WESTPAC "The RBNZ's 90-day interest forecast was raised by 23 basis points at the Dec-14 point, to imply an OCR by then of 3.75 percent. Prior to the MPS, the market had priced in 3.64 percent by December 2014. Thus, it was moderately and positively surprised. "Further, by extending the forecast to 2017 today, the RBNZ has also signalled its projected terminal rate - at least 5.00 percent. Earlier, the market had priced in a 4.50 percent terminal rate. This is a significant positive surprise. "The 2-year swap rate targets 4 percent. The 2-10yr swap curve should test 110 basis points below. Swap spreads should widen. NZD/USD should test 0.8525 and above." ANNETTE BEACHER, HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC RESEARCH, TD SECURITIES "It's a hawkish statement, but then it has to be as they've just tightened. Otherwise, I don't get a great sense of urgency on the pace of hikes. They mentioned the strength of immigration a couple of times, but there's nothing monetary policy can do about that. We're still looking at another 100 basis points spread over this year. "Now the question is whether the banks will pass the hikes on to mortgage rates. There's been fierce competition for business, so it's not clear they will pass it on in full. If so, that will put the onus on the RBNZ to act further." DARREN GIBBS, CHIEF ECONOMIST, DEUTSCHE BANK "Even given the stronger currency, clearly the bank is going to tighten in April and June and quite possibly again in July. The main surprise is the extra tightening forecast in 2016 which probably won't be required. I would be less worried about inflation building that far out. "There is potentially a lot of downbeat (news) on the labour market. The unemployment rate can stay low longer without generating wage pressure. I see the OCR at around 4.5 percent, perhaps 4.75 percent but the bank sees it around 5 and perhaps a touch higher." DOMINICK STEPHENS, CHIEF ECONOMIST, WESTPAC "They signal five hikes this year and there is no clue they are about to pause so I think an April 25bp hike is highly likely. Our forecast put the OCR at 3.75 percent by the end of the year. It's been our forecast for a while and what we learned today is the Reserve Bank is of the same view." ROBIN CLEMENTS, SENIOR ECONOMIST, UBS "They've done what was expected on the day with a 25 basis points hike so no surprise. There is a speedy increase in the cash rate implied by their projection and guidance. That is conditional on how the economy performs." CHRISTINA LEUNG, ECONOMIST, ASB BANK "As expected, but they've upped their forecasts for growth and the exchange rate, and they are more comfortable in terms of trade." "We see a follow up rate hike in April, followed by two further hikes, in July and December, and a slightly higher peak in the OCR at 4.5 percent, but that's still below what the RBNZ had in their own forecasts." MICHAEL TURNER, STRATEGIST, RBC CAPITAL MARKETS "It's a pretty upbeat statement. Even with the high currency and a slower housing market, they are still confident the rest of the economy is gaining momentum. The strength of dairy prices is clearly helping here. "It's a pretty punchy track they've given for bill rates. It suggests they will be hiking at more meetings than not this year. There could be another 100 to 125 basis points to come in 2014. Then again, their forecast for inflation is hardly frightening. They've not got it above 2 percent out to the forecast horizon." MARKET REACTION - The New Zealand dollar rose to $0.8493 from $0.8474 before the rate decision. Interest rate futures <0#NBB:> fell up to six ticks. Financial markets had fully priced in a rate rise and expect 126 basis points of tightening over the next 12 months. BACKGROUND - The official cash rate has been held at a record low 2.5 percent since a 50 basis point cut in March 2011, following a devastating earthquake in the second biggest city, Christchurch. This is the longest period the OCR has been left unchanged since it was instituted in 1999. - Consumer prices rose 1.6 percent in the year to Dec 31, the highest in nearly two years, driven by higher airfares, building and property costs, which offset cheaper food and fuel. - Recent data has shown solid growth in retail sales, house prices at record levels, a lift in building consents, business and consumer sentiment at multi-year highs, but little change in the jobless rate. The economy is seen growing at an annual rate of at least 3 percent over the next couple of years. - The RBNZ imposed limits at the start of October on how much banks can lend for low deposit-high value mortgages in a bid to slow the rise in house prices. Latest data shows the amount of such lending has fallen sharply. - The trade-weighted New Zealand dollar, the RBNZ's preferred currency measure, is about 2.5 percent higher than the RBNZ forecast in its December monetary policy statement. - The government is keeping a tight rein on new spending and selling assets to meet a commitment to return to a budget surplus by 2015. The strict fiscal regime is seen as a constraint on the economy. - NZ's key rate compares with Australia's 2.5 percent, 0-0.1 percent in Japan, 0.25 percent in the euro zone, and 0-0.25 percent in the United States. - The next RBNZ official cash rate review is on April 24. (Gyles Beckford)