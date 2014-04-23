WELLINGTON, April 24 New Zealand's central bank raised rates for the second time in six weeks on Thursday, and said there would be more to come, as it looked to stay on top of inflation pressures in the strongly growing economy. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) raised its official cash rate (OCR), as expected, by 25 basis points to 3 percent, after starting its tightening policy last month following three years on hold. All 17 economists polled by Reuters had expected a rise, with financial markets seeing a 97 percent chance of a rise. ************************************************************* KEY POINTS: - RBNZ says speed, scale or rate rises will depend on future data - RBNZ says will assess extent to which high New Zealand dollar lowers inflation pressures - RBNZ says headline inflation moderate but inflationary pressures increasing - RBNZ extimates GDP growth +3.5 percent in year to March - RBNZ says high New Zealand dollar a headwind, offsets tradable inflation but current strength unstustainable - RBNZ says export commodity prices high, but dairy prices down in recent months - RBNZ says sees some moderation in housing on lending limits, rising rates to help - RBNZ says inflation pressures emerging in construction, other non-tradables - RBNZ says will raise rates to keep future inflation near 2 percent - To read the RBNZ statement click on. COMMENTARY MARK SMITH, SENIOR ECONOMIST, ANZ "The Governor is leaving himself some wiggle room on the exact speed of tightening - as always, it's conditional on emerging data and inflation pressure. "We continue to expect another 50 basis points of OCR rises before the end of the year, with the next hike to come in June. July cannot be ruled out if pricing intentions and inflation expectations start to move." MICHAEL GORDON, SENIOR ECONOMIST, WESTPAC "I think the message is still very firmly focused on the medium-term outlook for inflation, where they see inflation pressures picking up over the next couple of years, which given the usual lags requires a response now. "Today's statement seems to downplay the latest inflation reading, which I think is responsible if they are focused on the medium-term view. They did also pick-out with that soft March number the construction-related inflation is quite clearly accelerating and that is something that is harder to deal with. "I think that if the combination of lower export prices and higher currency is sustained, it would lead them to hike less over the next couple of years, but that is something that doesn't need to be flagged in a one-pager today." MICHAEL TURNER, STRATEGIST, RBC CAPITAL MARKETS "It seems pretty clear they want to front-run this cycle in fact they're still talking about raising the OCR. It is anyone's guess where neutral is but I think they'll probably want to get to 3.5 percent before they take a breath." CHRIS TENNENT-BROWN, ECONOMIST, ASB "The RBNZ has made the observation about falling dairy prices, but the general themes remain the same, commodity prices remain high, the exchange rate is a little buit higher than forecast and they make the observation that it will have an influence on inflation down the track. "But we don't think they sounded cautious enough about any of those recent developments to sound like they are going to pause in June, so we expect the nect move will be another rate increase in June and then it will probably time to pause and assess for a few meetings after that." MARKET REACTION - The New Zealand dollar jumped to a high of $0.8621 from $0.8584 before the rate decision. It last traded at $0.8619. Interest rate futures <0#NBB:> were largely flat. Financial markets had nearly fully priced in a rate rise and expect 109 basis points of tightening over the next 12 months. BACKGROUND - The RBNZ last month became the first central bank in a developed economy to raise rates, lifting the official cash rate by 25 basis points to 2.75 percent after it had been held at a record low for three years. - Consumer prices rose 1.5 percent in the year to March 31, less than expected, with the high New Zealand dollar suppressing import prices, although a measure of domestic inflation showed bubbling local price pressures. - The economy is seen growing at an annual rate of at least 3 percent over the next couple of years. - The RBNZ Deputy Governor said last month limits on how much banks can lend for low deposit-high value mortgages have slowed the rise in house prices, and eased pressure to raise rates. - The RBNZ's forecast in the March monetary policy statement for wholesale interest rates implied an official cash rate headed to more than 5 percent in 2016/17. - The trade-weighted New Zealand dollar, the RBNZ's preferred currency measure, is also about 2.0 percent higher than the bank forecast in the March statement. - NZ's key rate compares with Australia's 2.5 percent, 0-0.1 percent in Japan, 0.25 percent in the euro zone, and 0-0.25 percent in the United States. - The next RBNZ monetary policy statement is on June 12. (Gyles Beckford)