BRIEF-Taageer Finance says CBO advises co to change cash dividend
* CBO advised co to change cash dividend from 13 percent to 9.5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CBO advised co to change cash dividend from 13 percent to 9.5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, March 12 A former executive of Shanghai Futures Exchange said on Sunday that the exchanges is "actively" preparing to launch the long-awaited crude oil contract, but declined to comment on the timeline for the launch.
March 11 Puerto Rico's governor said on Saturday he has delivered a revised fiscal turnaround plan to the U.S. territory's financial oversight board that includes $262 million in additional revenue and changes to healthcare funding.