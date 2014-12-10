WELLINGTON Dec 11 New Zealand's central bank
said it expected to see more quantitative easing around the
world next year, particularly as economic risks in Japan and
Europe remain, the central bank governor said on Thursday.
"There are question marks around Japan and certainly in
Europe," Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Graeme Wheeler
told a media briefing.
"We are still going to see still going to see still a lot of
quantitative easing in 2015, probably the most since we've seen
since 2011."
Earlier the RBNZ held its official cash rate (OCR) at 3.50
percent, as expected, for a third consecutive review because of
low inflation, but said further modest rises would be needed at
some stage.