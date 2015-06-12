WELLINGTON, June 12 When its Reserve Bank cut interest rates for the first time in four years this week, New Zealand joined a handful of smaller but developed economies paying a high price for doing reasonably well after the global financial crisis.

The RBNZ on Thursday cut its benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 3.25 percent, entering an easing cycle less than a year after a tightening spell took rates up to 3.5 percent - an eye-watering level compared to the near-zero rates of many other developed countries.

The RBNZ cut follows similar easing seen in Australia and in other commodity exporters where economic growth has slowed due to a steep fall in prices for commodities such as iron ore, dairy products and oil after a strong run fuelled by demand from emerging countries.

These developed commodity-exporting nations did not need to adopt the massive quantitative easing (QE) measures launched by the United States, Japan and the euro zone after the global financial crisis.

Now, after surviving the downturn in decent shape, their growth is being hampered by strong currencies which policymakers in these countries say have not come down in line with the slide in commodity prices.

"In part what we're seeing is lots of countries doing QE because they need to fix their own economies, but they're spreading their problem to the rest of the world," RBNZ Assistant Governor John McDermott told reporters after the central bank cut rates.

He added that New Zealand, Australia, Canada, Norway and other commodity-exporting countries as a result were facing rising exchange rates as other countries' currencies declined in line with large increases in money supply via QE.

The RBNZ highlighted this syndrome in its monetary policy statement, saying that falling prices for dairy products, which account for roughly one-third of New Zealand's total exports, were a key factor in its decision to cut rates.

It also argued that a sharp decline in the country's terms of trade meant that its monetary policy needed to be more stimulatory than previously assumed, while repeating its call for a further fall in the New Zealand dollar.

The RBNZ and the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) are among several developed-nation central banks which have been frustrated by their inability to influence currency markets, as their warnings to financial markets against currency strength are brushed aside.

This is partly because as the fifth and 10th most-traded currencies globally, the Australian and New Zealand dollars represent a much bigger share of daily foreign exchange turnover than the size of their economies warrants.

Australia's currency comprises 8.6 percent of world daily foreign exchange turnover while its economy equals 2.5 percent of global GDP. Trade in the New Zealand dollar makes up 2 percent of world currency turnover, a hefty amount given that its economy accounts for only 0.3 percent of global GDP.

Despite the RBNZ's regular jawboning, the trade-weighted New Zealand dollar's decline of roughly 6 percent since 2014 has failed to keep pace with a 53 percent tumble in global dairy prices.

The Reserve Bank of Australia has cut its official lending rate by a total of 50 basis points so far this year to a record-low 2.0 percent, frustrated that the Australian dollar's 8.5 percent fall in 2014 lagged a 47 percent slide in iron ore prices.

"In the case of smaller developed economies, the level of the currency breeds through other monetary policy instruments," ANZ currency strategist Sam Tuck said.

"If the currency is high and it's impeding the economy, you have to pull another lever in the economy to lower that impediment."

Rate cuts have helped to lower both the new Australian and New Zealand dollars, but the RBNZ and the RBA have both made it clear that a further weakening is needed to stimulate their respective economies.

One way to do this would be imposing cuts bigger than the 25 basis point increments seen so far, but this would make it harder for the two capital-importing countries to attract funds.

$1 = 1.4259 New Zealand dollars) (Editing by Eric Meijer)