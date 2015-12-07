* 21 of 24 economists expect rates cut to 2.5 pct

* Markets see 50:50 chance of return to record low

* NZD elevated but steady

By Rebecca Howard

WELLINGTON, Dec 7 Concerns about New Zealand's strong currency and tepid inflation are expected to persuade its central bank to lower interest rates at a policy meeting on Thursday, though the case is not clear-cut for what would be a fourth reduction since June.

Improving economic data and signs that Auckland's hot property market is spreading to home prices in the rest of the country have convinced some economists that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will opt to stand pat.

Still, 21 of 24 economists polled by Reuters expect the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) to cut the official cash rate (OCR) by a quarter point to 2.50 percent this week..

That lop-sided weight of opinion is not reflected in money markets, currently pricing in chances of a rate cut at around 50 percent.

Wellington-based Bank of New Zealand Head of Research Stephen Toplis expects a cut but noted "an easing is not a done deal."

Solid terms of trade and manufacturing data, the ongoing surge in net migration and rising house prices may keep the bank on hold, Toplis said.

Recent data from government property valuer Quotable Value showed that average New Zealand price houses were up 15 percent on the year in November.

The "housing fire" is spreading from Auckland to the rest of the country and there is "strong anecdotal evidence that low interest rates are playing a significant part in driving this process," said Toplis.

The RBNZ ramped up its warnings of risks posed by the strong housing market in a financial stability report issued last month.

Having cut in June, July and September, RBNZ kept rates on hold in October saying it said that though further easing seemed likely it was appropriate to "watch and wait", in particular to see if the New Zealand dollar continued to rise.

The trade-weighted New Zealand dollar, however, is relatively unchanged from where it was in October, although higher than the bank had forecast at its September review.

Auckland-based ANZ Chief Economist Cameron Bagrie expects the central bank to keep rates on hold given that New Zealand's economic growth was improving and ahead of key global events, notably the prospect of U.S. interest rates rising for the first time in around a decade.

"The RBNZ may well be better served by saving some bullets until more clarity is evident, particularly if the motivation for easing is about getting the NZD lower," he said.

The RBNZ will release its quarterly Monetary Policy Statement (MPS) at its Dec. 10 review that contains a comprehensive economic assessment. (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)