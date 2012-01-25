(Repeats without change story run on Jan 23)

All 18 analysts polled by Reuters expect the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to keep the official cash rate (OCR) on hold at 2.5 percent for a sixth straight meeting as the economy struggles to pick up pace.

The consumer price index unexpectedly fell 0.3 percent in the December quarter, the first decline in two years as food prices dropped, pulling annual inflation down to 1.8 percent.

With inflation back into the RBNZ's target band of 1-3 percent and domestic demand modest, and concerns about a cooling global economy, the bank has plenty of leeway to keep interest rates at record low.

"A slowing in activity and weaker-than-expected inflation data have diminished the possibility of an OCR hike in the near-term, with the OCR set to remain on hold for longer," said ANZ-National interest rate strategist David Croy.

The economy grew 0.8 percent in the September quarter from 0.1 percent in the June quarter. But that was due to the Rugby World Cup in the country which boosted manufacturing and retail sectors.

Recent data point to waning momentum, with retail spending, building activity, business confidence all weakening.

Some positives include a stabilisation in the housing market, dairy prices holding up and an improvement in the latest consumer confidence survey.

Economists expect the RBNZ to retain its tightening bias on fears that the earthquake rebuilding in Christchurch later this year could fuel inflationary pressures.

In December, the bank said it was prudent to keep rates on hold because of an uncertain global outlook and modest domestic demand. But the governor Alan Bollard said the bank's own projections of short term wholesale interest rates suggested rate increases from the middle of the year.

However, this week's review will only contain a brief one page statement, with no rate forecasts available.

The Reuters poll showed four economists expect a rate increase in the first-half of this year, while the remaining expect it in the second half or later.

In contrast, financial market pricing implies a 6 percent risk of a rate cut this week and a flat rate outlook this year. Recent market pricing has consistently implied only a slim chance of a rate cut because of global risks.

MARKET IMPACT:

The kiwi dollar would likely stay flat or may even ease, and interest rate futures prices <0#NBB:> would be little changed or slightly higher if the RBNZ reiterates its stance from last month. This will keep the implied start to rate increases later into the year or next year.

But, in the unlikely event that the RBNZ takes a less dovish stance or signals its readiness for rate increases, the currency may rise and debt futures slip.

