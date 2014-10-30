* RBNZ holds cash rate at 3.5 pct, tightening bias diluted

* Contrasts with Fed's slightly more hawkish bias

* RBNZ repeats NZ dlr level unjustified, unsustainable

* NZ dollar falls and interest rate futures rally (Adds comments, updates with poll, markets)

By Gyles Beckford

WELLINGTON, Oct 30 New Zealand's central bank held rates steady on Thursday and signaled it will keep monetary policy on hold closer to the end of next year, diluting its tightening bias just as the U.S. Federal Reserve moved a step closer to raising rates.

The New Zealand dollar tumbled more than half a U.S. cent as markets reacted to the contrasting tones in the policy statements of the Fed and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, which also took aim at an unjustifiably high 'kiwi' currency.

"A period of assessment remains appropriate before considering further policy adjustment," RBNZ Governor Graeme Wheeler said in a statement, after holding its official cash rate (OCR) at 3.50 percent, citing low inflation and slowing global growth.

Wheeler added that global monetary policies looked set to remain soft for longer, and noted that New Zealand's economy was adjusting to past rate hikes.

Significantly, in a nod to soft inflation data and dovish market pricing the RBNZ dropped its explicit tightening bias contained in the September monetary statement, when it spoke of further rate rises being needed to return the cash rate to a more neutral level.

"The RBNZ has indicated that it will not hike the OCR again until it sees the whites of the eyes of inflation," Stephens said, reaffirming his forecast of September next year for the next hike.

Markets have reduced expectations of rate rises in the next 12 months to 12 basis points from 17 basis points before the latest statement.

A Reuters poll after the statement has a majority view that the RBNZ will pause at least until September or even December next year before resuming rate rises.

The RBNZ raised rates by 100 basis points between March and July, but the latest brief statement did not specify how long it expects to be on hold.

Its interest rate forecasts in September suggested it would pause at least until March next year, but that is now seen as likely to be September or later.

"The RBNZ's hiking bias has been watered down, but not eliminated," said Westpac chief economist Dominick Stephens.

New Zealand's annual inflation rate slowed to 1 percent in the third quarter, the bottom of the RBNZ's 1-3 percent target band, while economic growth has started to slow after hitting a decade high of 3.9 percent in the second quarter.

Falling dairy prices, a slowing housing market and a cooling global economy are all providing sufficient reasons for the central bank to take a more cautious policy approach, analyst say.

KIWI TAKES RBNZ HEAT AGAIN

The New Zealand dollar fell as low as $0.7769 from around $0.7820 ahead of the announcement, before settling around $0.7778. Interest rate futures <0#NBB:> rose.

Besides the hit from the RBNZ's dovish tinge in the statement and the Fed's optimistic take on the U.S. economy, the kiwi bears also responded to renewed central bank jawboning.

The RBNZ repeated the currency's level was unjustified and unsustainable, and said it expected a further "significant depreciation".

The kiwi has slid about 10 percent against the U.S. dollar from its three-and-a-half year in mid-July, and the trade-weighted currency basket, the RBNZ's preferred currency measure is about 2 percent below the bank's forecast made in September.

"This indicates that intervention remains a possibility," said Westpac's Stephens.

The RBNZ sold the currency in August, as it sought to take advantage of the kiwi's decline on the back of weaker dairy prices and a stronger U.S. dollar, but did not repeat the big sales in September.

HAWKS AND DOVES

Thursday's more dovish RBNZ tone was set against a background of what it said was softening activity in most major economies, except the United States, and a continuation of soft monetary policies in those countries for longer.

That compared with the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest statement, released a couple of hours before the RBNZ, which caused markets to raise the odds of a rate increase in September 2015, from prior pricing centered on tightening stating in October next year.

The Fed ended its monthly bond-buying programme, as expected, and largely dismissed recent financial market volatility, dimming growth in Europe, and a weak inflation outlook as unlikely to undercut progress toward its unemployment and inflation goals.

The RBNZ is seen with ample room to ponder its next step, as it said inflation was at low levels, but would pick up, while house price inflation has slowed, and wages have been subdued.

"The central bank ... has opened the door to the possibility that it won't need to raise the OCR any further," said ASB Bank economist Christina Leung, although she held to a further rise in September next year.

(Additional reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; editing by Andrew Roche)