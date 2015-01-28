* Official cash rate held at 3.50 pct, as expected
* RBNZ expects it to stay on hold for "some time"
* RBNZ says next move could be "up or down"
* Inflation expected to be lower for longer
By Gyles Beckford
WELLINGTON, Jan 29 New Zealand's central bank
held its benchmark rate steady on Thursday, but turned dovish as
it said its next move could be either up or down after an
extended period on hold, sending the kiwi dollar down to a
near-four year low.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said inflation was
expected to remain lower for longer, but while the economy was
growing strongly there was no need to change rates.
"In the current circumstances, we expect to keep the OCR on
hold for some time," RBNZ Governor Graeme Wheeler said in a
statement, as the official cash rate was held at 3.50 percent
for a fourth consecutive review.
The bank dropped its explicit tightening bias contained in
the December statement, which said higher rates would be needed.
"Future interest rate adjustments, either up or down, will
depend on the emerging flow of economic data."
The RBNZ said inflation, which fell to 0.8 percent in the
year to December, was expected to stay below the 1-3 percent
target band through 2015, possibly turning negative, before
moving more slowly than previously expected back towards 2
percent.
"They have effectively moved to a neutral bias for the
foreseeable future," said Ben Jarman, a senior economist at JP
Morgan.
The New Zealand dollar fell to $0.7345, the lowest
since March 2011, from $0.7430, with the RBNZ repeating its
standard warning that the currency was unjustifiably and
unsustainably high, and faced further "significant
depreciation".
A Reuters poll had expected no move at this review, with
the next move a rise in the first quarter of next year.
The central bank said the economy was growing at more than 3
percent, boosted by strong construction activity, and household
incomes which have been lifted by the fall in fuel prices.
However, it said the sharp fall in dairy prices, which slid
nearly 50 percent last year, the risk of drought, and the high
exchange rate would weigh on growth.
It also warned that the housing market, especially in the
country's biggest city Auckland, was showing signs of picking
up.
It said the global outlook was also weaker than previously
expected, with slower growth in major economies apart from the
United States.
