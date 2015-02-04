* RBNZ's Wheeler: Holding rates 'most prudent option'

* RBNZ stance breaks ranks with growing number of easing c.banks

* Wheeler: Rate cut would require deteriorating inflation outlook (Recasts lead, adds comment, details)

By Naomi Tajitsu and Gyles Beckford

WELLINGTON/CHRISTCHURCH, Feb 4 New Zealand's central bank is steeling itself to look through slowing inflation and keep rates steady for some time, breaking ranks with other central banks which have been easing policy in the face of collapsing oil and an uncertain global outlook.

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Graeme Wheeler on Wednesday said the Official Cash Rate could remain on hold at 3.5 percent "for some time", given a strong domestic economy and cooling inflation.

"In our current situation there are important considerations why a period of OCR stability is the most prudent option," Wheeler said in a speech to business leaders in Christchurch.

The central bank's pledge to hold rates stands in stark contrast to monetary easings in Australia, Canada and Singapore in the past two weeks. The European Central Bank also launched a bigger-than-expected stimulus programme as policymakers globally respond to the threat of deflation from collapsing oil prices and faltering growth.

"They've made it pretty clear that right here, right now they're not seriously contemplating a cut," said Nick Tuffley, chief economist at ASB Bank.

"The message from the speech is that we need a fair amount of deterioration (in the inflation outlook) to cut rates."

HIGH BAR ON RATE CUT

Wheeler reiterated the RBNZ's stance that rates may go up or down depending on data, but placed a high bar on a possible rate cut, after the central bank last week abandoned its monetary tightening bias in favour of a neutral position because of low inflation.

The governor argued that an easing would be unlikely barring another plunge in oil prices, decreasing demand or an extended easing in inflation due to a drought in the agriculture-based economy or worsening external circumstances.

Wheeler acknowledged easing price risks, saying falling oil prices would temporarily weigh on domestic inflation, which may slip below the RBNZ's 1 percent-3 percent target band this year, before moving more gradually back to around 2 percent.

But unlike other countries, including neighbouring Australia which cut interest rates on Tuesday to shore up a sluggish economy, buoyant domestic growth as seen in strong labour market data released on Wednesday supports the argument for an on-hold policy stance..

Financial markets have priced in a 26 percent chance of a rate cut at the RBNZ's March policy review.

A Reuters poll has 14 of 15 economists picking the bank's next move will be a rate rise, with a majority expecting a hike in the first half of next year to dampen an expected inflation uptick in a robust economy.

New Zealand's economy is seen growing at around 3 percent a year, on the back of strong construction activity and household incomes. However, sharply lower dairy prices, the risk of drought, and a high exchange rate are seen as headwinds, while the outlook for major trading partners, except the United States, is soft (Additional reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)