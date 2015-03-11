* Official cash rate held at 3.50 pct, as expected

By Gyles Beckford

WELLINGTON, March 12 New Zealand's central bank held its benchmark rate steady on Thursday, and adopted a markedly neutral tone as it signalled it could be on hold for an extended period while leaving the door open for a possible cut.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said inflation was expected to remain lower for longer because of the sharp fall in oil prices, but while the economy was growing strongly there was no need to change rates.

"Our central projection is consistent with a period of stability in the OCR," RBNZ Governor Graeme Wheeler said in a statement, as the official cash rate (OCR) was kept at 3.50 percent for a fifth consecutive review.

The bank's statement was similar to the January statement, repeating that: "Future interest rate adjustments, either up or down, will depend on the emerging flow of economic data."

But the RBNZ's forecast of wholesale 90 day bank bills , taken as a proxy for the OCR, was lowered from the December statement, and indicated at 3.7 percent through to early 2017.

Economists said the central bank looks comfortable holding rates for a while longer.

"The Reserve Bank has got a pretty flat outlook for interest rates, which is a lot more consistent with a fairly neutral stance," said Nick Tuffley, economsist at ASB bank.

"We do think on balance the risks over the near term are still for a rate cut. But for now some of the factors that might concern the Reserve Bank enough to cut rates are not enough of a threat."

The RBNZ said inflation, which fell to 0.8 percent in the year to December, was expected to stay below 1 percent through 2015, and said the outlook was more muted, although it was expected to head back to 2 percent over the medium term.

However, it said if there was a significant fall in inflation expectations it would "warrant a more supportive monetary policy".

The New Zealand dollar was choppy but eventually rallied a full U.S. cent to $0.7309 as the RBNZ was not as dovish as markets had positioned for. It was last at $0.7290.

The kiwi's rally came even as the RBNZ repeated its now-familiar warning that the currency was unjustifiably and unsustainably high, and needed a "substantial correction" to help the external balance.

Interest rate futures <0#NBB:> initially rose, but have since reversed to be flat on the day.

A Reuters poll had expected no move at this review, with the next move a rise in the first quarter of next year.

The central bank said the economy was growing at more than 3 percent, boosted by strong construction activity, and household incomes which have been lifted by the fall in fuel prices and low interest rates.

However, it said the sharp fall in dairy prices, which are down around 40 percent on a year ago, the impact of drought in parts of the country, and the high exchange rate would weigh on growth. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)