By Charlotte Greenfield

WELLINGTON, June 7 New Zealand's central bank is expected to hold rates this week, although economists acknowledge a cut is conceivable given low inflation and the strong New Zealand dollar.

Fourteen of 23 economists polled by Reuters expect the Reserve Bank to keep rates on hold at a record low 2.25 percent on Thursday while nine expect a rate cut.

The central bank surprised markets in March when it cut rates by 25 basis points and has said further reductions may be necessary given New Zealand's tepid inflation.

However, a recent stabilisation in inflation expectations coupled with reluctance to stoke Auckland's red hot housing market was likely to see the RBNZ keep rates on hold at this week's meeting, analysts said.

"We've got an on-hold call, but if they cut we wouldn't be completely surprised because I think it is quite a close call," said Stephen Toplis, head economist at BNZ.

"The central bank have to weigh up the strength of the currency against the strength of the housing market," he added.

New Zealand's housing prices, stoked in part by low interest rates in addition to high immigration, are the second fastest growing in the world after Qatar, according to the International Monetary Fund.

The strength of the New Zealand dollar adds to calls for rate cuts, as it steps up pressure on exporters and further curbs inflation, complicating central bank inflation targetting.

The New Zealand dollar is trading 2.1 percent above where the RBNZ forecast it would be in the June quarter, currently averaging around 72.4 on a trade-weighted index basis.

New Zealand's central bank is mandated with keeping inflation between 1 percent and 3 percent and annual inflation is currently running close to the bottom of that band.

A recent survey showed a slight rise in inflation expectations while first quarter inflation data out in April showed inflation at 1.6 percent versus a year ago, down from 2.4 percent the previous year.

While few economists are picking a rate cut on Thursday, only four expect the central bank to still be on hold at the end of the third quarter. The remainder all expect at least one rate cut.

"We're still calling at some stage for the Reserve Bank to be cutting rates. I think that's down the track. The global scene is going to wobble again, the New Zealand dollar is going to remain high," said Cameron Bagrie, chief economist at ANZ.

(Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Eric Meijer)