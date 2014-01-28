* Markets see nearly 50/50 chance of RBNZ rate rise this week

* Most economists see rate rise from 2.5 pct in March

* Emerging markets turmoil might prompt RBNZ to hold fire for now

* RBNZ poised to take lead in current rate-tightening cycle

By Naomi Tajitsu

WELLINGTON, Jan 28 New Zealand's central bank is on the verge of becoming the first developed country to raise interest rates in the current cycle, with market pricing suggesting a hike at this week's meeting is a close call.

With the $170 billion economy growing at around 3 percent and inflation running at its highest in nearly two years, economists say the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will need to get ahead of the curve to prevent consumer prices from racing to uncomfortably high levels.

Short-term rate futures have been pricing in an even chance that the central bank will lift its official cash rate by 25 basis points from a record-low 2.5 percent at its official cash rate review on Thursday.

Just three economists polled by Reuters expect the RBNZ will hike this week, with the vast majority still expecting the tightening cycle to begin in March. Renewed turmoil in emerging markets could also stay the central bank's hand for now.

Market odds for a January rate rise shot up last week after annual consumer price index rose to 1.6 percent in the fourth quarter, a level last seen in the March 2012 quarter, and not far off the mid-point of the RBNZ's 1 percent-3 percent inflation target. Rates are seen hitting 3.5 percent at year-end..

"The economy is stronger than what the Reserve Bank was portraying in December," ANZ chief economist Cameron Bagrie said, highlighting separate data showing the economy grew at its fastest pace in nearly four years in the third quarter.

"It's a moot point of whether they go in January or March, but I think they have every justification to go in January ... it's an opportunity for the governor to stamp his inflation fighting credentials," Bagrie said.

Regardless of whether it moves this week or in March, the RBNZ is on track to embark on its tightening cycle ahead of many developed countries.

The U.S. Federal Reserve, which has begun tapering its massive bond-buying stimulus, is some way off from raising interest rates, while the Reserve Bank of Australia is also expected to keep rates low for much of this year to support an economy adjusting to a cooldown in the mining sector.

The Australian central bank in October 2009 became the first among developed economies to raise rates since the global financial crisis, but it subsequently embarked on an easing campaign that has put its policy rate at the current record-low of 2.50 percent.

The RBNZ, which pioneered inflation targeting, has said the speed and extent of rate rises is dependent on the impact that higher house prices and construction costs have on broader inflation pressures.

Recent surveys showing booming business sentiment and an expanding manufacturing sector all add to expectations that New Zealand's economy will be one of the top-performing developed economies of 2014.

The RBNZ is forecasting a robust 2.8 percent annual growth this year, driven by a pick-up in earthquake reconstruction projects in the Canterbury region while high global commodity prices are expected to support the country's dairy sector.

RBNZ WARY OF JUMPING THE GUN

After keeping rates on hold since March 2011, the RBNZ has been laying the groundwork for rate rises for months. It last raised rates in mid-2010.

Governor Graeme Wheeler has repeatedly said that the tightening cycle was approaching and indicated the first hike may come in the second quarter. He has also toned down his rhetoric against a historically strong New Zealand dollar, suggesting that a high currency will not be a deterrent to rate rises.

The central bank is concerned that overheating housing markets in Auckland and Christchurch, the country's two main cities, and the Canterbury rebuild will stoke inflation despite mortgage lending restrictions introduced late last year.

Still, most economists believe the RBNZ will hold off from tightening on Thursday, as the brief statement which accompanies the official cash review would offer limited opportunity to explain any decision to tighten earlier than previous indications.

"There is a high risk that a January OCR increase gets interpreted as the RBNZ believing it is 'behind the curve,' having just six weeks ago indicated rates were likely to remain on hold until March/April," ASB analysts said in a note, adding that this may provoke a surge in the currency and bond yields.

"Although the RBNZ would be less concerned about a lift in interest rates, it should be less sanguine about unnecessarily provoking further exchange rate strength." (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)