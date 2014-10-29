WELLINGTON Oct 30 New Zealand's central bank left its benchmark rate unchanged as widely expected on Thursday, and changed its reference to further policy tightening as it assesses the impact of rate rises earlier this year, while renewing its attack on the high currency.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand held its official cash rate at 3.50 percent for the second consecutive policy review, having tightened monetary policy by a total of 100 basis points between March and July.

All 17 economists polled by Reuters had expected no change to rates, with a majority seeing rates on hold at least until the second half of next year before a resumption of rate rises. **************************************************************** KEY POINTS:

- RBNZ drops reference to need for further policy tightening

- RBNZ says NZ dlr level still unjustifiable, unsustainable, expects further significant depreciation

- RBNZ says NZ growth this year above trend, will moderate

- RBNZ says inflation low, but will rise as growth continues

- RBNZ says softening in major economies apart from U.S. seen, expects supportive monetary policies for longer

COMMENTARY:

ROBIN CLEMENTS, SENIOR ECONOMIST, UBS

"They've done a pretty good job of sitting on the fence ... they've left most of the text intact from the September Monetary policy statement.

"The inference is that they're going to have a period of assessment before considering any further policy moves, and the implication is of possible tightening because they still expect inflation to go up.

"It's marginally more dovish than the last statement ... there might be some fixed interest on the back of that.

"With the inflation numbers the way they are, and the global situation with oil prices, etc, the risk is that rates may be on hold for longer."

MICHAEL TURNER, STRATEGIST, RBC:

"It's more what they didn't say that is notable than what they did. Given that they've omitted bits and pieces that gave their previous statement a hawkish tinge, today's statement comes across as a bit dovish.

"They have still got a tightening bias there, but it's a lot more vague now. The fact that they're still considering further policy adjustment suggests that they think inflation is going up and they'll end up hiking, but it certainly sounds like they're not in any rush to give a point forecast as to when that might be."

NICK TUFFLEY, CHIEF ECONOMIST, ASB BANK

"The Reserve Bank still has a tightening bias but it's a very mild one. Their conviction for the need of further interest rate rises has gone and it a case of assessing whether or not future rate increases will be needed.

"We don't think there's an likelihood of the Reserve Bank raising interest rates before September next year given that reported inflation will be pretty mild over the next two reports, and will only really start to show signs that it's picking up from the middle of next year.

"But we do think inflation will push up towards 2 percent particularly when the exchange starts to move further south on a sustained basis."

TOM KENNEDY, ECONOMIST, JP MORGAN

"It still suggests they've got a hiking bias in there but it certainly looks like things are data-dependent going forward. They have delivered 100 basis points in hikes so far and I think the economy is digesting that at the moment."

"We've got the RBNZ remaining on hold ... until the June quarter. We did have a hike earlier than that but given how soft inflation has been, the activity data has been underwhelming too and the confidence surveys have pulled back a lot since the RBNZ started this hiking cycle, we have pushed that out."

MARKET REACTION:

The New Zealand dollar fell to a session low of $0.7769 from around $0.7820 before the announcement, while interest rate futures <0#NBB:> rose.

BACKGROUND:

- The RBNZ kept its Official Cash Rate on hold for the second consecutive policy review, after raising rates by 25 basis points to 3.5 percent in July. It began raising rates in March after being on hold at a record low 2.5 percent for three years.

- The RBNZ has said it sees the neutral level for the cash rate at between 4.5 to 5 percent.

- Financial market pricing based on swaps put no chance of a rate rise in this review, with 17 basis points of rises seen over the coming year.

- Data released earlier this month showed annual inflation rose a slower-than-expected 1.0 percent in the third quarter. The RBNZ has said it aims to keep inflation around the middle of its 1-3 percent target band.

- A growing number of economists believe annual CPI will remain below target in the next year as the pace of economic growth subsides, raising the possibility that the RBNZ may wait until the second half of 2015 or even early 2016 to resume raising rates.

- The New Zealand economy grew 0.7 percent in Q2, taking the rate to a decade high 3.9 percent for the year to June 30.

- Signs that the terms of trade may have peaked at a 40-year high and a cooling of the country's housing market suggest the economic cycle may be maturing, which may ease price pressures.

- A near-50 percent fall in dairy prices since early this year is also seen weighing on growth, pointing to a NZ$4 billion cut in national income.

- The trade-weighted New Zealand dollar, the RBNZ's preferred currency measure, has fallen more than 6 percent from a post-float high hit in mid-July and is about 2 percent below the bank's September forecast.

- NZ's key rate compares with Australia's 2.5 percent, 0-0.1 percent in Japan, 0.05 percent in the euro zone, and 0-0.25 percent in the United States.

- The RBNZ's next monetary policy statement is Dec. 11. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Lincoln Feast)