* RBNZ holds rates at 3.5 pct, says not considering rate
rises
* C.bank: Would consider cutting rates if demand weakens
* RBNZ says high NZ dollar unjustifiable, unsustainable,
unwelcome
By Naomi Tajitsu
WELLINGTON, April 30 New Zealand's central bank
said on Thursday it was not considering raising interest rates
at the moment but was open to cutting rates if domestic demand
weakens and inflation pressures fall.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand held its official cash rate
(OCR) at 3.5 percent for the sixth consecutive policy review, as
expected, and said that further policy adjustments would depend
on how domestic demand, and a strong currency impact inflation
pressures.
"The Bank expects to keep monetary policy stimulatory, and
is not currently considering any increase in interest rates,"
RBNZ Governor Graeme Wheeler said in a statement.
"It would be appropriate to lower the OCR if demand weakens,
and wage and price-setting outcomes settle at levels lower than
is consistent with the inflation target."
The inclusion of factors which may open the door to a
possible rate cut in Thursday's statement suggested an
incremental change in the RBNZ's neutral policy position seen in
previous months which forecast a period of rate stability.
The central bank ruled out the possibility of a rate rise
for now, reflecting a speech by RBNZ Assistant Governor John
McDermott last week in which he said that signs of a substantial
increase in inflation risks would be needed for rate hikes.
Markets are pricing in 25 basis points of easing in the next
12 months on expectations that inflation risks will stay low.
A Reuters poll of economists shows that most respondents
anticipate the next move will be a 25 basis point hike around
mid-2016 or later.
"I still see a rate rise some time next year, I don't think
they need to cut, I don't think they will," said Deutsche Bank
chief economist Darren Gibbs.
The RBNZ has kept monetary policy unchanged since September
last year, after a total of 100 basis points of tightening,
lifting New Zealand's rates above those of most developed
nations.
Since then, a sharp slowdown in inflation due to falling oil
prices pushed annual CPI down to 0.1 percent in the first
quarter, its lowest in 15 years and pushing further below the
RBNZ's inflation target around 2 percent.
The RBNZ's statement suggested it sees a risk that prices
may fall further, which might back the argument for a rate cut,
but its longer term forecasts see inflation pressure picking up
gradually, which may require rate rises later next year.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; editing by Andrew Hay)